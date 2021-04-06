Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,426 in the last 365 days.

IPS Packaging & Automation Honored with Pregis Preserve Award

green trees on top half of white banner and pregis logos on right text on bottom reads ips honored with pregis preserve award 5,000+ trees and counting protect preserve inspyre

IPS Packaging & Automation is honored with the Pregis Preserve Award, recognizing our commitment to sustainability through by protecting the world’s forests.

FOUNTAIN INN, SC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPS Packaging & Automation (www.ipack.com) is proud to announce that we have been honored with the prestigious Pregis Preserve Award. This honor recognizes the commitment our company has made to sustainability and the planet through our role in protecting the world’s forests. Through our use of 100% recycled material in Pregis’ Easypack paper packaging solution, we were able to save more than 5,000 trees in 2020, eliminating the need to harvest more trees for new packaging.

Regarding the award, IPS Packaging & Automation CEO Derrick Murdock noted, “this is just one of the many ways we are committed to preserving the environment through our everyday actions. In addition to providing green solutions and partnering with sustainable vendors, we also offer engineering services to assist customers in achieving their own sustainability objectives by converting their current packaging products to more environmentally friendly designs.”

Saving trees and reducing unnecessary deforestation creates a lasting, positive impact in a variety of ways, including on the climate, pollution control, and quality of life for people around the globe. Scientists estimate that every mature tree absorbs as much as 48 lbs. of carbon dioxide every single year. Each tree we save plays a vital role in reducing CO2 emissions in our atmosphere, while providing clean oxygen and sustaining ecosystems at the same time.

IPS Packaging & Automation thanks each of our valued partners who helped us achieve this goal. Those who helped protect our natural resources with the Easypack paper packaging system played an integral role in bringing about effective, beneficial change to the world. Thank you for helping us create a greener planet!

For more information, please see Pregis’s Preserve Award page: https://www.pregis.com/csr-awards/

About Easypack’s Sustainability Profile:

In 2019, Pregis received a Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) Chain of Custody, FSC Recycled certification, recognizing Easypack as an environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial, and economically viable solution for protecting the world’s forests. This product is 100% recyclable, reusable and made with renewable ingredients, and biodegradable, and we estimate over 1,000,000 new trees worldwide have been kept from harvest since introducing the product to market.

Marketing Department
IPS Packaging & Automation
+1 800-277-7007
email us here

You just read:

IPS Packaging & Automation Honored with Pregis Preserve Award

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.