IPS Packaging & Automation Honored with Pregis Preserve Award
IPS Packaging & Automation is honored with the Pregis Preserve Award, recognizing our commitment to sustainability through by protecting the world’s forests.FOUNTAIN INN, SC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPS Packaging & Automation (www.ipack.com) is proud to announce that we have been honored with the prestigious Pregis Preserve Award. This honor recognizes the commitment our company has made to sustainability and the planet through our role in protecting the world’s forests. Through our use of 100% recycled material in Pregis’ Easypack paper packaging solution, we were able to save more than 5,000 trees in 2020, eliminating the need to harvest more trees for new packaging.
Regarding the award, IPS Packaging & Automation CEO Derrick Murdock noted, “this is just one of the many ways we are committed to preserving the environment through our everyday actions. In addition to providing green solutions and partnering with sustainable vendors, we also offer engineering services to assist customers in achieving their own sustainability objectives by converting their current packaging products to more environmentally friendly designs.”
Saving trees and reducing unnecessary deforestation creates a lasting, positive impact in a variety of ways, including on the climate, pollution control, and quality of life for people around the globe. Scientists estimate that every mature tree absorbs as much as 48 lbs. of carbon dioxide every single year. Each tree we save plays a vital role in reducing CO2 emissions in our atmosphere, while providing clean oxygen and sustaining ecosystems at the same time.
IPS Packaging & Automation thanks each of our valued partners who helped us achieve this goal. Those who helped protect our natural resources with the Easypack paper packaging system played an integral role in bringing about effective, beneficial change to the world. Thank you for helping us create a greener planet!
For more information, please see Pregis’s Preserve Award page: https://www.pregis.com/csr-awards/
About Easypack’s Sustainability Profile:
In 2019, Pregis received a Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) Chain of Custody, FSC Recycled certification, recognizing Easypack as an environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial, and economically viable solution for protecting the world’s forests. This product is 100% recyclable, reusable and made with renewable ingredients, and biodegradable, and we estimate over 1,000,000 new trees worldwide have been kept from harvest since introducing the product to market.
