New Reach Up Emergency Rental Assistance

DCF has federal stimulus funds to help most Reach Up households to pay their rent.

The new Reach Up Emergency Rental Assistance program can pay up to 15 months of rental assistance. This can be a combination of current rent, future rent, and past-due rent incurred on or after March 13, 2020. Payments will be issued directly to landlords.

This program is available to families enrolled in Reach Up, Reach First, Reach Ahead, PSE, or Reach Up Child-Only with at least one parent receiving Social Security Income (SSI).

To learn more and apply, go to https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup/ERA.

