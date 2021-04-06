Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry of CT Receives 12th Consecutive Talk Award for Outstanding Patient Satisfaction
Hamden dentist receives its twelfth prestigious Talk Award for earning high patient satisfaction ratings.
Our team is approachable, and we work to ensure each patient is given the individual attention required and deserved. ”HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on a legacy of outstanding patient service, Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry of CT has become the go-to dental practice in Hamden. Satisfied patients have spoken and the practice has earned its 12th consecutive Talk Award for Outstanding Patient Satisfaction.
— Dr. Aaron M. Gross
Aaron M. Gross, DMD, established Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry of CT in 2001. What began as a neighborhood practice has grown into a widely known and respected boutique cosmetic and general dental practice, with two additional dentists working alongside Dr. Gross — Dr. Nicole B. Becker and Dr. Thomas Duplinsky.
“Our goal is to provide comprehensive dental care for you and your family in a comfortable, relaxed and state-of-the-art environment,” says Dr. Gross. “Our patients come from far and wide to experience the exceptional care we offer. Our team is approachable, and we work to ensure each patient is given the individual attention required and deserved.”
At Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry of CT, patients will find a new type of dental experience. “It’s a sophisticated combination of education, practice and technique that simplifies dentistry to just the treatment you need, and allows you to get back to your regular activities as quickly as possible,” says Dr. Gross. “Whether it’s receiving a crown in one day, having an implant, a dental emergency, or a hygiene visit, we offer an unparalleled level of kindness, service and care.”
While maintaining the personal touch, however, the office also provides the ultimate in cutting-edge technology. Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry provides patients with the most advanced materials, techniques and equipment available. Dr. Gross is known for finding and implementing the most technologically advanced services for his patients, which ultimately provides for a remarkable patient experience. “We offer all dental services for our pediatric to our geriatric patients, enabling families to be cared for their entire lives,” he says.
According to a host of satisfied patients, that level of care has not gone unnoticed.
“Dr. Gross and his staff have been nothing short of phenomenal,” says Linward D. “If you have any fears or anxiety, the welcoming feeling and experienced colleagues quickly dispel that and you walk out knowing that you’re glad you didn't miss this appointment.”
Eileen H. agrees. “My appointment with Dr. Becker was excellent. She explained everything she was doing, and my comfort was her top priority. Dr. Gross and Dr. Becker are top notch. I always dreaded going to the dentist until I started coming to their practice.”
Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry of CT is located at 1240 Whitney Avenue in Hamden, Conn. For more information, call 203-287-0666 or go online to https://cosmeticandimplantdentistryofct.com/. Visit the practice’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/cosmetic-and-implant-dentistry-of-ct. Follow them online at https://www.facebook.com/cosmeticandimplantdentistryofct or https://twitter.com/DrAaronGross.
About The Talk Awards
The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.
The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com.
