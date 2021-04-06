Ackah Law Named To Top 100 Canada Law Blogs 2021
Ackah Law was named #2 of Top 100 Canada Law Blogs, Websites & Influencers in 2021 reaching 1.6 million readers; and #9 in Top 100 Canada Immigration Blogs.
It's vital to keep our clients and followers current on the latest immigration news. Immigration law is continuously changing now more than ever. Travel into Canada is subject to last-minute changes.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that Ackah Business Immigration Law was named the #2 of the Top 100 Canada Law Blogs, Websites & Influencers in 2021. Using Alexa Rank as a KPI for benchmarking and competitive analysis, the Ackah Law Blog reaches 1.6 million readers. Ackah Law also ranked #9 in the Top 100 Canada Immigration Blogs, with 1.8 million readers.
— Evelyn Ackah
Canada Business Immigration Lawyer, Evelyn Ackah, founder of Ackah Business Immigration Law said,
"It's vital for Ackah Law to keep our clients and followers current on the latest immigration news. Immigration law is continuously changing, now more than ever. Due to the pandemic and closed borders, travel into Canada is challenging and often subject to last-minute changes and border agent discretion. Our blog, social media and newsletters are vital communication channels to communicate immigration news and updates."
Ackah Law is honoured to have received other legal services awards over the past several months:
• March 2021: Ackah Law Named Alberta’s Leading Immigration Law Specialist of the Year
• January 2021: Voted the Top Choice Immigration Law Services of 2021 in Calgary. Ackah Law previously won this award in 2018 and was nominated in 2020.
• January 2021: Ackah Business Immigration Law named 2021 Top 3 Best Immigration Lawyers in Calgary: by ThreeBestRated.com. This is the 3rd consecutive year that Ackah Law has been named Best Immigration Lawyers in Calgary.
• December 2020: Winner Clawbies Canadian Law Blog Award for Best Multi-Platform Presence
Visit the Ackah Law website for a complete list of awards and recognitions.
About Ackah Law
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or 1 (800) 932-1190.
