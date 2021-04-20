Zorbies announces the arrival of Reusable Washable Incontinence Underwear for Women

Zorbies Washable Incontinence Panties for Women Zorbies Washable Incontinence Underwear for Women Zorbies Multi-Layer Incontinecne Protection

Zorbies announces the arrival of Washable Reusable Incontinence underwear for women. Stylishly and discreetly designed with expanded coverage and absorbency.

ST AUGUSTINE, FL, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly released Zorbies for Women incontinence product line fills a quality, style and coverage gap in the women’s washable incontinence underwear market.

“While there are quite a few washable women’s incontinence products on the market we didn’t really see any that are high quality and give expanded coverage and look and feel great on. For example, even the high-quality products available have coverage only in the small thin crotch area that, from our tests, can easily be overwhelmed. That’s why we designed Zorbies for Women with wide, tall front protective coverage, and also higher back coverage than most other products. Even with our expanded protection, though, we didn’t skimp on style and comfort. We kept the styling elegantly simple, classic; and for comfort we use soft, premium fabrics with the right amount of stretch to stay snug for security, but stretchable for comfort” a Zorbies spokesperson said.

The extra protective coverage in women’s Zorbies is only one element of the product’s exclusive incontinence protection system called ZorbLock. In addition to extra coverage the system also provides multi-layer absorbency and moisture management. The first layer wicks fluid to quickly move it away from the body, then absorbs and manages moisture to keep it within the system. The moderate absorbent product has 8 thin, high-performance layers that can effectively handle 10-20% more fluid than comparable products. The system is entirely fabric-based and does not use potentially harmful absorbency or stain prevention chemicals like some disposable and washable brands.

Other product features include a Classic fit with the waistband sitting higher than a bikini but below the belly-button. The waistband is wider and that helps it stay put so it won’t roll down into an uncomfortable bulge.

Product benefits include integrated incontinence protection for everyday wear, and women’s Zorbies can also play well as active wear. The technical fabrics used in the products are similar to those used in regular sports clothing so Zorbies give a snug, but flexible, fit. That makes them more secure and comfortable for exercise than other types of women’s pee proof underwear that can gap, bunch up or are less flexible during activities.

Another key benefit is that Zorbies are washable, reusable and can last a year or more with recommended care, so they are easier on the landfills than disposables, and also much more eco-friendly. Zorbies may also be easier on the wallet compared to expensive one-use-only disposables.

Zorbies for Women is available at https://zorbies.com/collections/incontinence-underwear-for-women.

About Zorbies

Zorbies is a premium brand of high-quality women’s and men’s washable protective underwear. Product lines include: Zorbies for Women, Women’s Pad Underwear, Women’s Period Underwear,| Men’s ZorbWear Washable Incontinence Underwear, Men’s PocketWear for Pads, Men’s Incontinence Sportswear. The Zorbies brand and Zorbies.com are owned and operated by Ready to Buy, LLC a US company. Contact orderzandhelp@zorbies.com for more information.