Zinda Law Group Opens Florida Office

Attorney Mike Redondo of Redondo Law in Miami joins Zinda Law Group as of counsel.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zinda Law Group, PLLC., a national personal injury and trial law firm, is proud to announce its expansion into Miami, Florida. Zinda Law Group currently has offices throughout Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Florida. The firm continues to grow steadily, with 25 attorneys and almost 70 staff members.
Zinda Law Group, founded by John C. “Jack” Zinda, handles personal injury cases exclusively, including car accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death, dog bite cases, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, burn injuries, brain injuries and more. Inc. magazine named the firm to the “Inc. 5000,” which features the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America every year. Zinda Law Group was the only personal injury firm in Central Texas selected for the 2018 list.
Along with Zinda, firm partners Joe Caputo and Burgess Williams lead the firm in its mission to provide compassionate and effective legal representation for injured clients. Williams and Brendan McQuaid, another experienced Zinda Law Group trial lawyer, are licensed to practice in Florida. Together, they bring almost 25 years of legal experience to the Miami area.
Mike Redondo of Redondo Law, PA. will serve of counsel to Zinda Law Group. After attending law school, Redondo worked in Miami as an associate attorney at Holland & Knight, an international business litigation firm, before landing at Zinda Law Group in Austin in the same role. During his time with Zinda Law Group, Mike discovered his passion for plaintiff advocacy. Later, Mike moved back to Florida to work as a senior associate at Lash & Goldberg, where he focused on high-stakes litigation in state and federal courts, as well as arbitration proceedings.
In 2019, Redondo transitioned from commercial litigation back to personal injury law and founded Redondo Law. His practice focuses on personal injury issues, insurance claims and business litigation. Redondo returns to collaborate with Zinda Law Group to carry on the firm’s tradition of excellence.
“I am thrilled to be working once again with the amazing attorneys at Zinda Law Group,” Redondo said. “Having worked firsthand with the team at Zinda Law Group, I know the amazing group of lawyers and staff there and the phenomenal work they do for their clients. This will be a tremendous opportunity for me and my clients to work alongside some of the best lawyers in the country.”
