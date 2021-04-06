More Filings Progress for Winning Brands
Next Steps to Obtain OTC Pink Current Information Tier Explained
Winning Brands (OTCMKTS:WNBD)NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winning Brands Corporation www.WinningBrands.com reports that it has brought its annual disclosure statements up-to-date at OTC Markets. These filings are the most important step toward earning the PINK Current Information designation at OTC Markets. Winning Brands' new filings are also important to shareholders because of the vision that management sets out within them for Winning Brands' future growth, in detail.
Winning Brands CEO Eric Lehner describes next steps in disclosure that shareholders can look forward to; “OTC Markets personnel are now reviewing our new filings. The OTC compliance team will replace the present “No Information” designation with the improved “Limited Information” designation as the next step. This may only be a matter of days. That elevation in tiers removes the so-called ‘stop sign’. Then, OTC Markets personnel will review the attorney opinion letter that will be submitted to OTC Markets directly by an attorney approved by OTC Markets. Preparation of that opinion letter can begin because the new Winning Brands filings are now in place, online. It is a procedural requirement in the attorney opinion letter process that the filings are posted first. Then the PINK Current Information designation can be awarded. More good news - Winning Brands is on schedule for our next period filing at OTC Markets, namely, Q1 2021. That report will be posted on-time by May 15th. There are no delays.”
Winning Brands is gaining visibility in consumer product and waste management circles as the manufacturer of a spray cleaner concentrate for consumer use that slashes spray cleaner bottle garbage by 95% and dramatically reduces consumer costs. It is called 1000+ Stain Remover / Spray Cleaner Concentrate. www.1000Plus.ca. The product is now available to consumers in the United States for online shopping at Home Depot and Walmart, and in select Do it Best affiliated hardware stores, amongst other retailers. Beyond this sector, Winning Brands' 2020 Annual Report describes ambitious plans to increase shareholder value by reaching into additional business sectors. These plans, called VISION 21, set out a bolder interpretation of Winning Brands’ future by means of inspiration, innovation and invention. The thrust of the plan is an expansion of Winning Brands’ horizons starting in 2021 with new success catalysts to drive positive tipping points. The company's expansion plans include intriguing and unexpected characteristics that better reflect today’s dynamic business and social era than before.
Winning Brands was recently approved for DWAC/DRS services to its common shares in order to improve the investor experience for Winning Brands shareholders. This approval allows Winning Brands stock to be transferred electronically between investment and clearing industry organizations. Through such practical measures Winning Brands management is sending a signal to its shareholders that the company is rooted in the reality of their investments, despite management's creative ambitions.
ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is the manufacturer of record of a variety of environmentally oriented cleaning solutions. Winning Brands has indicated in its public communications that it seeks to enhance shareholder value through innovation of its existing 1000+ Stain Remover brand and also by curating additional business ventures, with broader scope, in due course. www.1000Plus.ca The company maintains a CEO Weblog for the benefit of stakeholders at www.WinningBrandsCorporation.com/blog and a corporate Twitter platform www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO.
Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. 1000+ ™ Stain Remover is a trademark of Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd.
Eric Lehner
Winning Brands
+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8
email us here
Explanation of 1000+ Stain Remover / Spray Cleaner Concentrate by brand founder, Eric Lehner, CEO of Winning Brands