Registration for the RUN! GEEK! RUN! 5K scheduled for September 26, 2021 is now open
This Year’s RUN! GEEK! RUN! 5K Benefits The Child and Family Network Centers (CFNC): Sponsored by Ironistic
Our RUN! GEEK! RUN! 5K has always been a blend of health and wellness, technology, and giving back to the community, and this year we couldn't be more proud than to center our support around CFNC.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 13th annual RUN! GEEK! RUN! 5K is scheduled to take off in Alexandria, Virginia on September 26, 2021. This 5K event has become a community tradition, with all proceeds benefiting select Alexandria nonprofit organizations.
This year, RUN! GEEK! RUN! will benefit The Child & Family Network Centers (CFNC), a cause dedicated to delivering quality education to Alexandria’s at-risk kids. Founded by a group of mothers living in public housing in 1984, CFNC is the only Alexandria, VA. nonprofit that provides free quality, bi-lingual preschool and family support for our area’s working poor.
For over 30 years, CNFC has broken down the learning barriers associated with living in poverty by extending comprehensive health and family services to community members that address physical and mental health issues that affect a child’s ability to learn.
Race director and Ironistic partner, Rita Foss commented, "Our RUN! GEEK! RUN! 5K has always been a blend of health and wellness, technology, and giving back to the community, and this year we couldn't be more proud than to center our support around CFNC. Their impact on Alexandria families has been nothing short of life-saving, and we're happy to contribute to their success."
The 5K race is a USATF-certified course, beginning and ending at the south end of Alexandria’s Main Line Boulevard. Awards are handed out to the top three male and female finishers as well as the top three male and female finishers in 5-year age group categories. The top three Corporate and Community Teams also receive awards.
Participants can join the official RUN! GEEK! RUN! mascot team, Team Eugene; create their own team; or run/walk solo! Visit RunGeekRun.com for race details, course information, and online registration today!
Ironistic is proud to sponsor the 5K race once again. As an Alexandria-based firm that has long been involved with RUN! GEEK! RUN!, Ironistic holds a deep commitment to supporting its community whenever and wherever possible. Guided by the valued principle of making an IMPACT online and offline, the full-service digital agency is thrilled to return as the sponsor of RUN! GEEK! RUN! and contribute to the hopeful year that is 2021.
Other RUN! GEEK! RUN! sponsors include Axis Research, HudsonLake, TD Bank, AlphaGraphics, Only Bathrooms, The Harvey Group, and Virginia Paving Company. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for organizations looking to give back, pay it forward, and have a little fun while supporting the community. See https://rungeekrun.com/sponsor/ for more details.
About RUN! GEEK! RUN!
RUN! GEEK! RUN! is a 501c3 nonprofit organization centered around an annual 5K that takes place in Alexandria, Virginia. This event is open to individuals and teams and also welcomes sponsors at all levels — all in support of a great cause.
Every year RUN! GEEK! RUN! selects a local charity to which all proceeds from the race are donated. This year’s recipient is The Child and Family Network Centers( CFNC), an organization instrumental in helping underprivileged young families with preschool education. Past beneficiaries of RUN! GEEK! RUN! include the National Industries for the Blind, Alexandria Seaport Foundation, and the Alexandria Firefighters Helping Hands Relief Foundation. Contact RUN! GEEK! RUN! via our website: https://rungeekrun.com/contact-us/.
About Ironistic
Ironistic (http://www.ironistic.com) is a digital agency specializing in online development and marketing initiatives. Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with a satellite office in Grand Junction, CO, all of Ironistic’s staff are U.S.-based employees committed to excellence and trained in digital production and marketing. Founded in 2012, but with industry experience going back to 1996, Ironistic delivers website development and online strategies to companies and organizations of all sizes and across all industries. From small brochure websites to custom portals, Ironistic services include strategy and consulting, website/app design and development, search engine optimization and digital marketing, and website hosting and maintenance.
