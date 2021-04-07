OpsGuru Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status
OpsGuru, AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, holder of AWS Migration Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, can help you on every step of your cloud journey
OpsGuru has achieved AWS DevOps Competency, recognizing its CI/CD practice and expertise in infrastructure automation & configuration management
OpsGuru has been awarded the DevOps competency because we have successfully helped clients find cloud success through infrastructure as code and different tiers of application & infrastructure CI/CD.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpsGuru, Kubernetes and Data Analytics Experts empowering businesses to accelerate Cloud-Native adoption, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes that OpsGuru provides deep expertise to help customers implement continuous integration and continuous delivery practices or helps them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.
— Anton Mishel, OpsGuru CEO
Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates OpsGuru as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on Infrastructure as Code, Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery and Performance. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.
“OpsGuru is proud to achieve AWS DevOps Competency status,” said Anton Mishel, CEO of OpsGuru. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. We have seen many companies start rapidly on the cloud, but soon run into the roadblock of cloud operations. OpsGuru has been awarded the DevOps competency because we have successfully helped clients find the right recipe for sustainable cloud success through infrastructure as code and different tiers of application and infrastructure CI/CD. Automation is an essential component for businesses to truly realize scalability, security and elasticity of running workloads on the cloud.”
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
In addition to the AWS DevOps Competency, OpsGuru holds the AWS Migration Competency, and the AWS SaaS Competency, which further supports customers looking to modernize their solutions and ultimately provide SaaS procurement of their existing or new technology. OpsGuru combines deep migration and modernization experience with the Public Sector, Immersion Day and AWS EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server service delivery statuses to ensure that businesses can take full advantage of the cloud.
About OpsGuru
OpsGuru was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vancouver, Canada and global offices in Tel Aviv and Romania. Accelerating Cloud-native being the driving force of the company, OpsGuru’s key services include cloud adoption, Kubernetes enablement, application modernization, insights from data, and cloud security. Through OpsGuru’s signature product - the OpsGuru Cloud Launchpad - OpsGuru helps clients to achieve rapid cloud deployment by rolling out a secure and scalable cloud foundation, and also kickstart their DevOps journey to maximize the benefit of running on the Cloud.
