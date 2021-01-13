OpsGuru Achieves AWS Migration Competency
OpsGuru has achieved AWS Migration Competency status. OpsGuru can now assist customers to migrate to AWS using the AWS Migration Acceleration Program.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpsGuru, empowering businesses to accelerate Cloud-Native adoption and an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), today announces that it has achieved AWS Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes OpsGuru’s deep expertise and capabilities in assisting customers to successfully conduct complex migration projects, including discovery, planning, execution and operation.
The AWS Migration Competency is required to leverage the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP). MAP is designed to help enterprises that are committed to a migration journey achieve a range of business benefits by migrating existing workloads to Amazon Web Services. MAP provides consulting support, training, services credits and additional funding to reduce the risk of migrating to the cloud and to ensure strong operational foundations are established.
OpsGuru Cloud Launchpad provides enterprise-grade cloud foundations. By utilizing best-practice concepts like infrastructure-as-code, Governance, Risk & Control (GRC) policies, isolated environments, tamper-proof audit trails and centralized billing with chargebacks, Cloud Launchpad ensures your organization is successful in their cloud adoption journey.
“Since the inception of the company, OpsGuru has invested heavily in developing a scalable approach to support AWS adoption and migration. Our effort eventually culminated into the OpsGuru Cloud Launchpad,” remarked Anton Mishel, the CEO of OpsGuru. “Every customer is different, but all customers can benefit from cloud adoption. Achieving the AWS Migration Competency validates OpsGuru’s experience and framework to support our customers in adopting the cloud. To continue on the success, the OpsGuru team is developing more products to support our customers not only during migration to the cloud but also on the modernization and innovation on the cloud. At OpsGuru, we always aim to be our customers’ North Star. Our success is defined by how expediently our customers can realize the value of running workloads on the cloud, enjoy the security, scalability and cost benefits provided by the cloud, which in turn gives them more bandwidth to develop their individual business advantages.”
In addition to the AWS Migration Competency, OpsGuru holds the AWS SaaS Competency, which further supports customers looking to modernize their solutions and ultimately provide SaaS procurement of their existing or new technology. OpsGuru combines deep migration and modernization experience with our existing Public Sector, Immersion Day and AWS EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server service delivery statuses to ensure that your business takes full advantage of the cloud.
OpsGuru has helped dozens of customers across the globe to adopt and/or migrate to AWS. To learn more about how OpsGuru supports our customers please contact us.
About OpsGuru
OpsGuru was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vancouver, Canada and global offices in Tel Aviv and Romania. Accelerating Cloud-native being the driving force of the company, OpsGuru’s key services include cloud adoption, Kubernetes enablement, application modernization, insights from data, and cloud security. Through OpsGuru’s signature product - the OpsGuru Cloud Launchpad - OpsGuru helps clients to achieve rapid cloud deployment by rolling out a secure and scalable cloud foundation.
