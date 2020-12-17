Robin Percy, OpsGuru’s CTO, named a Google Cloud Certified Fellow
OpsGuru’s CTO Robin Percy named as a Google Cloud Certified Fellow in Hybrid Multi-Cloud, leading OpsGuru's continuous growth in hybrid multi-cloud
Hybrid multi-cloud thinking has fuelled digital transformation. Regardless of industries, flexibility, reliability, and efficiency are compelling benefits of adopting hybrid multi-cloud.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpsGuru, Kubernetes and Data Analytics Experts empowering businesses to accelerate Cloud-Native adoption, announced today that OpsGuru’s CTO Robin Percy has been recognized as a Google Cloud Certified Fellow in Hybrid Multi-Cloud, making him the 37th individual globally onboarded to the exclusive Google Cloud Fellow program.
The Google Cloud Certified Fellow program is for elite cloud architects and technical leaders who are experts in designing enterprise solutions. This certification program recognizes individuals with deep technical expertise who can translate business requirements into technical solutions using Anthos and Google Cloud. Anthos aligns with OpsGuru’s core mission of enabling cloud-native workload through the adoption of Kubernetes and ecosystem and lowering the entry barrier to deploying hybrid multi-cloud workloads.
Robin has over 20 years of experience in the software industry ranging from application development, site reliability engineering and innovation management. Robin has worked in a wide range of start-up organizations to Fortune 50 companies across multiple industries, where he provides thought leadership to employees and customers on Cloud-Native technologies, processes and strategies. On top of that, Robin is a Kubernetes contributor specializing in building large-scale hybrid cloud platforms. He currently resides in Greater Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada with his wife and two border collies.
As a Google Cloud Fellow, Robin will continue to empower OpsGuru clients and teams, serve as a thought leader and collaborate with Google Cloud’s product team and other fellows to grow the hybrid multi-cloud ecosystem. “I am honoured to join this elite group to advance hybrid and multi-cloud adoption,” said Robin. “I firmly believe that hybrid multi-cloud will increasingly be the defining property of IT operations for large organizations. Cloud adoption is an ongoing process that must constantly adapt to changing business needs and market pressures. It was particularly compelling to join this new initiative to help lead organizations through the extremely valuable but challenging adoption process.”
“Under Robin’s technical leadership, OpsGuru will continuously grow in hybrid multi-cloud services,” remarked Anton Mishel, CEO of OpsGuru. “We have seen how hybrid multi-cloud thinking has fuelled digital transformation. Regardless of industries, flexibility, reliability, and efficiency are compelling benefits of adopting hybrid multi-cloud. We look forward to helping even more customers navigate the hybrid multi-cloud landscape, accelerate digital transformation and take advantage of the flexibility and the provider agnosticism.”
OpsGuru has helped many customers across the globe to adopt cloud and take advantage of hybrid multi-cloud flexibility. To learn more about how OpsGuru supports our customers, please contact us.
About OpsGuru
OpsGuru, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Partner, was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vancouver, Canada and global offices in Tel Aviv and Romania. Accelerating Cloud-native being the driving force of the company, OpsGuru’s key services include cloud adoption, Kubernetes enablement, application modernization, insights from data, and cloud security. Through OpsGuru’s signature product - the OpsGuru Cloud Launchpad - OpsGuru helps clients to achieve rapid cloud deployment by rolling out a secure and scalable cloud foundation.
