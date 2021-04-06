Final Call for Submissions for Prestigious Special Jury Prize at 60th Annual Monte Carlo Television Festival

Monte Carlo TV Festival Golden Nymph Ceremony

MONTE CARLO, MONACO, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PeaceJam Foundation is calling for final film submissions for the 4th Annual PeaceJam Special Jury Prize within the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The purpose of the prize is to recognize outstanding Television Films that embody the spirit of the Nobel Peace Prize, and the prize will be awarded on June 22, 2021, alongside the famous Golden Nymph Awards.

Past year’s award winners include “Lontano Dagli Occhi”, “The Divine Order”, “White Right: Meeting the Enemy”, and “The Price of Free”. They were awarded at the closing ceremony at the world-renowned Monte Carlo Television Festival, which was established in 1961 by Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace, the former actress Grace Kelly. The festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary this June, and as its CEO Laurent Puons says, “When an event marks its 60th anniversary, it has earned a place in history. The Monte-Carlo Television Festival has done so in style, and its own history is now written with a capital H.”

The PeaceJam Special Jury Prize will be selected by a prestigious jury that consists of a Monaco Representative chosen by HSH Prince Albert II in consultation with the Festival de Television, and other distinguished personalities in the humanitarian, diplomatic, and television network fields.

SUBMISSIONS

Participation is open to all public and private television organizations as well as to institutions that devote themselves to public understanding. To be considered for the Special Jury Prize, submissions should be made for television broadcast but not necessarily limited to television distribution. Submissions are now open until April 30, 2021. The full rules and procedures can be found at https://www.peacejam.org/jury-award-rules.

The PeaceJam Foundation is an award-winning peace education program established in 1996. More than 1.3 million young people have participated in the program, from 40 countries around the world.

