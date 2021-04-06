SAVE LIVES Act - expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

President Biden recently signed the SAVE LIVES Act, expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations provided by VA to the following groups:

All categories of Veterans regardless of Character of Discharge – Anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible to be vaccinated through VA.

Spouses of a Veteran – For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a spouse to include marriage, same-sex, and common-law marriages. This includes a widow or widower of a Veteran. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine.

Caregivers of a Veteran – For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to the Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.

Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits.

If you’re interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, please call the Fargo VA at 800-410-9723 or (701) 239-3700, select option 2, then select option 1 primary care scheduling, to inquire about vaccine appointment locations – perhaps at a location near you – and options. Hours of operation for this phone line are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time.

Your employer, pharmacy, or local public health officials may offer you a COVID-19 vaccine. We encourage you to take the first opportunity you have to get a vaccine at the most convenient location for you.

Appointments and walk-ins are available Monday through Friday at the Fargo VA Medical Center. We have the following COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming up in communities across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota offering the Johnson and Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine: