Case Study: How Messer Construction Co. improved financial wellbeing program engagement by 1900% with LearnLux
Messer chose to partner with LearnLux in June 2020 with the goal of offering a financial wellbeing program that would better meet the needs of their workforce.CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are all workplace financial wellbeing programs created equal? It’s a question that Messer Construction Co. sought to answer as their legacy provider produced subpar results. Then, they chose to partner with LearnLux. Within the first six months of offering LearnLux’s digital + human program to their widely dispersed employee population, Messer achieved a 1900% lift in program participation.
“We had more participation in one LearnLux webinar than with our whole previous financial wellbeing program,” said Martina Poet, Messer Benefits Administrator. “Employees who took calls with a financial advisor told us it was a positive experience and definitely worth the time and effort.”
Messer chose to partner with LearnLux in June 2020 with the goal of offering a financial wellbeing program that would better meet the needs of their workforce. This could save time for the HR team and provide a better experience to employees by relying on LearnLux’s Certified Financial Planner™ professionals to speak directly with their workforce and answer complex and personal financial questions. In the first six months, Messer quickly achieved their goal of reaching a diverse audience with 13% engagement, more than 6 times the industry average for traditional wellbeing programs. More than 67% of program participants completed a financial checkup, 28% started a budget, and 25% completed quick lessons focused on their individual needs, with all genders, age groups, income levels, and life stages represented among the program participants.
"The advisors were fantastic to work with, said Omar Cruze, a project engineer at Messer who participated in the program. "They always had great advice, answered my questions effectively, and were honest about expectations.”
With LearnLux, Messer employees can sign up for a mobile-friendly LearnLux account, complete a quick financial checkup, set goals, and get individualized suggestions on recommended lessons and next steps to help them in their financial journeys. If employees have questions or need more support, they easily book a free, confidential video call to talk about their situation and receive personalized, professional guidance from an unbiased LearnLux Certified Financial Planner™ professional.
“Employees aren’t all starting in the same place when it comes to their level of financial confidence and the types of life decisions they’re making,” said Theresa Cappel, HR Director at Messer. “LearnLux meets them where they are, and guides them forward with a combination of an easy to use high-tech platform plus high-touch, personalized advice from professional financial advisors.”
The full story of Messer’s success is detailed in the newly-launched Case Study, available here. Employers considering financial wellbeing for their own workforces are encouraged to download this free resource for inspiration.
“We are proud to be a key part of the Messer HR team’s wellbeing strategy,” said LearnLux CEO, Rebecca Liebman. “The engagement we’ve achieved together is a clear indicator that employees are feeling supported, understanding the value of their benefits, reducing their financial stress, and making the best choices for themselves and their families. All of that will contribute to overall employee wellbeing and lead to a safer and more productive workplace.”
ABOUT MESSER CONSTRUCTION CO.
Messer Construction Co. is a construction manager and general contractor, providing leadership for complex, commercial construction projects in the Aviation, Federal/Military, Health Care, Higher Education, Industrial, and Science and Technology market segments. An employee-owned company, Messer’s transformational investment in its people, communities, and innovative building solutions has enhanced the landscape of 10 regions throughout the Midwest and Southeast in which its employees live and work. A local builder with national resources and expertise, the company has delivered value for more than 85 years through quality construction and client experiences, taking care to both exceed customer expectations and build long-term relationships. More on Messer at messer.com
ABOUT LEARNLUX
LearnLux is the leading provider of workplace financial wellbeing that blends fiduciary digital guidance with Certified Financial Planner™️ professionals. Their award-winning program equips employees with a financial plan to guide them through decision points like budgeting, paying down debt, electing benefits, understanding stock options, starting a family, buying a home, saving for retirement, and more. For employers, setup is a breeze with white-glove customer support that drives adoption and engagement. Advanced reporting keeps HR teams in the know, and employers see results like reduction in financial stress, increased productivity, reduced employee turnover, greater use of pretax products, on-time retirement, and healthcare savings. With LearnLux, employees feel great about their money, so their work and wellbeing can thrive. Learn more at learnlux.com.
