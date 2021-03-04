Employee benefits experts team up for International Women's Day 2021 to support initiatives for women in the workforce
In honor of International Women’s Day, benefits leaders from Spring Health, Maven, The Corporate Doula, and LearnLux are joining forces.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, YSA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The statistics are shocking; since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than two million women have left the workforce. Retaining and supporting women as they re-enter their careers is a priority for many employers. Companies are in a unique position to reduce turnover, hire for the skill sets they need, and ensure women’s progress in the workplace isn’t set back an entire generation. To support these retention and return-to-work efforts, leading employee benefits experts across mental, fertility and financial wellbeing sectors have teamed up and are taking action.
In recognition of International Women’s Day 2021, workplace benefits leaders from Spring Health, Maven, and LearnLux have teamed up for a special event, "The Benefits Gender Gap" on March 10 at 4:30pm EST moderated by The Corporate Doula. The virtual event will unite experts in employee experience to answer an important question; "How can employers leverage new benefits to re-establish themselves as an inclusive, women-friendly workplace during these challenging times?"
Event panelists include an expert lineup of women in benefits across a wide range of wellbeing themes, including:
• Averjill Rookwood, Doula/Benefits Strategist and Founder @ The Corporate Doula
• Sonia Millsom, Chief Commercial Officer @ Maven Clinic
• Debbie Markowitz, Chief Financial Officer @ Spring Health
• Rebecca Liebman, Chief Executive Officer @ LearnLux
The Benefits Gender Gap: Elevate Your Total Rewards to Empower Women in Your Workforce event is free and open to all HR and Benefits professionals and consultants at companies that are making workforce benefits equity a priority. Attendees can expect to leave with knowledge around the unique challenges that women in the workforce are facing in 2021, why traditional total rewards strategies are now falling short, and how to achieve benefits equity and drive engagement.
“Before the pandemic hit, many employers were taking big steps toward fostering an inclusive workplace. Today, those needs have changed dramatically,” says Rebecca Liebman, CEO of LearnLux. “It’s time for benefits leaders to rethink their total rewards strategy and strive for benefits equity to empower women to come back to work. The Benefits Gender Gap is going to be a can’t-miss conversation with actionable insights and next steps for all attendees.”
In addition to the Benefits Gender Gap event, Liebman and her team at LearnLux are hosting a digital event called The F Word: What nobody told you about personal finance to engage a diverse audience through candid conversations around career and money for International Women’s Day. The event will take place on Friday March 12th at 12pm PST and is hosted by Jennifer Cabalquinto, Special Advisor and former Chief Financial Officer for the Golden State Warriors along with expert panelists Mamie Wheaton and Sabrina LaFleur, Lead Planners and Certified Financial Planner™ professionals at LearnLux. The event is open to all women who are passionate about improving their personal finances and would like to get helpful guidance at no cost to them.
To learn more about International Women’s Day 2021, head to internationalwomensday.com
To learn more about LearnLux, head to learnlux.com.
Brin Chartier
LearnLux
email us here