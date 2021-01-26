City of Elizabeth City partners with LearnLux to create robust “Fund Your Future” Financial Wellbeing Initiative
Innovative City Government Partners with LearnLux to Make Financial Wellbeing Program Accessible to EmployeesCITY OF ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and LearnLux today announced that they have formed a partnership to help improve the financial wellbeing of current City of Elizabeth City employees as well as retirees. The program is called Fund Your Future and is powered by LearnLux’s leading blend of digital education, interactive tools, and access to Certified Financial Planner™️ professionals.
“Our HR staff works diligently to assist our workforce community with their pay and benefits. Until now, the City lacked a true financial wellness program,” said Montique McClary, Human Resources Director for the City of Elizabeth City. “We chose LearnLux to power the Fund Your Future program with the goal of empowering our workforce community to continuously enhance their personal financial wellness. The program will be open and promoted to our entire workforce community, including active employees, retirees, and their families. Financial wellness is not a “one and done” accomplishment — it takes continuous education and effort, and we’re proud to be partnering with LearnLux to achieve our goals.”
LearnLux offers an award-winning workplace financial wellbeing program that includes digital educational content, interactive tools, and access to Certified Financial Planner™️ professionals. “Often the people who are most in need of personalized financial guidance are unable to work with a financial advisor because they can’t meet minimum asset requirements that the industry has required traditionally,” said Rebecca Liebman, LearnLux Co-founder and CEO. “We are excited to be working with the City of Elizabeth City to ensure every employee and retiree has the resources they need to reach their financial goals.”
The City of Elizabeth City’s Fund Your Future program is made possible through the collaboration of the Center for State & Local Government Excellence, The International Public Management Association for Human Resources, and the National Association of State Treasurers Foundation, with the generous support of the Wells Fargo Foundation.
About the City of Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City is a wonderful community that has been named one of the “100 Best Small Towns in America” and is ranked by Money Magazine as "one of best places to live on the East Coast." Situated in the northeastern corner of North Carolina on the Pasquotank River and Intracoastal Waterway, the City lies just west of the Outer Banks of North Carolina and just south of Hampton Roads, Virginia. It is rich in history yet progressive and growing.
About LearnLux
LearnLux is the leading provider of workplace financial wellbeing that blends fiduciary digital guidance with Certified Financial Planner™️ professionals. Their award-winning program equips employees with a financial plan to guide them through decision points like budgeting, paying down debt, electing benefits, understanding stock options, starting a family, buying a home, saving for retirement, and more. For employers, setup is a breeze with white-glove customer support that drives adoption and engagement. Advanced reporting keeps HR teams in the know, and employers see results like reduction in financial stress, increased productivity, reduced employee turnover, greater use of pretax products, on-time retirement, and healthcare savings. With LearnLux, employees feel great about their money, so their work and wellbeing can thrive. Learn more at learnlux.com.
Debbie Kenny
LearnLux
+1 857-400-7389
email us here