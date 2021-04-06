PMTAFiled.com Now Providing PMTA Filing Status of e-Liquid Brands

An industry leader with rigorous verification standards is providing much-needed filing statuses for e-liquid brands.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives from PMTAFiled.com announce that the informational website provides the vaping industry with the Pre-Market Tobacco Application (PMTA) filing status updates and alerts for e-Liquid brands and manufacturers.

“The PMTA has affected everyone in the vaping industry; consumers, brands, and vape stores,” said Laura Tobin, press manager and spokesperson for PMTAFiled.com. “Some of us have lost the ability to purchase our favorite flavor or device, some of us have had to succumb to larger more financially robust brands, some of us have had to permanently close the doors to our family-owned businesses. Right now, when our industry is most desperate for answers, confusion and misinformation are clogging up the internet.”

PMTA Verified is backed by Vape Safe Foundation, created by Carlos Smith, MD, a board-certified emergency medicine physician. Dr Smith has about 20 years of acute care emergency medicine experience and is certified in both Advanced Cardiac Life Support as well as Advanced Traumatic Life Support.

PMTA Verified's mission is to provide up-to-date, unbiased, comprehensive product status information to allow adult consumers and the trade to make informed decisions on Premarket Authorized Products and beyond.

As to the significance of providing the PMTA filing status of e-Liquid brands, Tobin explained that on May 10, 2016, the FDA published the “Deeming Rule”. This rule announced that all vaping products and devices were to be regulated the same way combustible cigarettes and other tobacco-containing nicotine products were (these regulations refer to the 2009 Tobacco Control Act).

On Aug 2016, according to Tobin, the FDA officially deemed e-cigarettes and vaping products as tobacco products. This would force all vaping products introduced to the market after Feb. 15, 2007 (practically before vaping existed) to file a PMTA. Due to the extreme cost of the PMTA submission process, this announcement came as a death sentence to the majority of the vaping industry.

In July of 2017, the FDA commissioner delayed the PMTA application deadline from Aug. 2018 to until Aug. 8, 2022. The US vaping industry had some time to prepare. Fast-forward to May 15, 2019 - when everything changed. With only 10 months’ notice, the original PMTA extension was overturned and a PMTA deadline of May 12, 2020, was court-ordered. The FDA ultimately postponed the filing deadline to Sept. 9, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The bottom line is that if your vape product was not on the market for sale on or before Aug. 8, 2016 and a complete PMTA was not filed for each specific vaping product, to include by milligram strength by 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2020 – that product can no longer legally exist for sale on the US Market. This means that 99 percent of the vaping industry has vanished overnight,” Tobin said. “We do all the research, so you don’t have to! Stick with us and we will continue to update you on PMTAs that have been filed, application status/ FDA acceptance letters, and breaking PMTA news alerts.”

For more information, please visit www.pmtafiled.com/blog and https://www.pmtafiled.com/what-is-pmta/