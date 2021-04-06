Learn how to shoot Five Stand at MDC's Andy Dalton Range

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Five Stand Sporting Clays is a shotgun activity where shooters take aim at targets launched from a variety of positions. It is a new feature of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center.

People can learn more about this shooting activity at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Shotgun – Five Stand, Learning to Shoot Five Stand” on April 10 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This program is open to ages 16 and up. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176318

Five Stand is a shotgun sport shooting activity with five stations – or “stands” – and six to eighteen strategically placed clay target throwers. This activity gives hunters a chance to hone their shotgun skills and offers recreational shooters a chance to have fun. At the April 10 program, Dalton Range Supervisor Mike Brooks will discuss the appropriate guns and ammunition for this activity, the field layout, and safety. Firearms and ammunition will be provided or people can bring their own unloaded firearms to the program.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place for this workshop, including:

Only pre-registered students and MDC staff will be allowed in the Dalton Range classroom.

All MDC staff helping with this event will be required to wear a facemask and practice social distancing.

All students are encouraged to wear a facemask and must practice social distancing.

All students will be asked to use hand sanitizer when arriving and prior to handling firearms.

Everyone will be asked self-certification questions related to COVID-19. People who answer “yes” to any of the questions should not attend the workshop.