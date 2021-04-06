DrKumo Aims to Deliver the Best Digital Health through AI-powered RPM Bridging the Gaps in Healthcare Access
DrKumo, leader of Connected Health Technology, advances AI-powered RPM software to ease healthcare access.
After reviewing the patients’ needs, we aim to eliminate barriers to healthcare access and provide the best digital health technologies to optimize health.”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo announces the availability of its AI-driven massively scalable remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, equipped with easy-to-use IoMT devices and cloud-based application to bridge healthcare barriers, especially for the elderly and rural populations.
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo Inc.
For rural Americans who are facing increased risk of illness and limited access to care, transportation is often cited as a barrier to healthcare access, which leads to rescheduled or missed appointments, delayed care, and missed or delayed medication used— particularly for those with chronic diseases. Access to technology, connectivity, and technological literacy present another barrier. These create a digital divide especially for elderly patients and rural populations.
“DrKumo’s Next-Gen RPM accelerates care delivery into patients' homes without having them travel miles away. This timely and easy access to quality healthcare empowers patients to get involved in their treatment while feeling more connected, and cared for wherever they live,” Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo.
DrKumo’s intelligent RPM solutions support patient-centric care by empowering healthcare providers to make decisions from insights generated by multicast data live streaming powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms.
“After reviewing the patients’ needs, we aim to eliminate barriers to healthcare access and provide the best digital health technologies to optimize health,” Dr. Nguyen added.
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in massively scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solution for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care At Home.
It solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. Then company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
DrKumo: Continuous real-time RPM solution for patients with acute, post-op, and chronic care.