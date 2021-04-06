Derby Barracks / Fatal ATV Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A501036
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/5/21 at 1929
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gore Road, Holland
VICTIM: Dale Nadeau
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/5/21 the State Police responded to the area of Gore Road in the town of Holland for a fatal ATV accident. The initial investigation revealed that the operator of the ATV, Dale Nadeau was working in his sugarbush when he traveled through a steep area of uneven terrain. While traveling through this area the ATV Nadeau was operating overturned pinning him underneath it. The investigation into the accident is ongoing and the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy which is scheduled to be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner
Vermont State Police
1068 UR Rt. 5 Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Phone: (802)748-3111
Fax: (802)748-1585