Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,265 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Fatal ATV Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner                    

        

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/5/21 at 1929

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gore Road, Holland

 

VICTIM: Dale Nadeau

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/5/21 the State Police responded to the area of Gore Road in the town of Holland for a fatal ATV accident. The initial investigation revealed that the operator of the ATV, Dale Nadeau  was working in his sugarbush when he traveled through a steep area of uneven terrain. While traveling through this area the ATV Nadeau was operating overturned pinning him underneath it. The investigation into the accident is ongoing and the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy which is scheduled to be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner

Vermont State Police

1068 UR Rt. 5 Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

Phone: (802)748-3111

Fax: (802)748-1585

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Fatal ATV Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.