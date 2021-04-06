Derby Barracks / Fatal ATV Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/5/21 at 1929

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gore Road, Holland

VICTIM: Dale Nadeau

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/5/21 the State Police responded to the area of Gore Road in the town of Holland for a fatal ATV accident. The initial investigation revealed that the operator of the ATV, Dale Nadeau was working in his sugarbush when he traveled through a steep area of uneven terrain. While traveling through this area the ATV Nadeau was operating overturned pinning him underneath it. The investigation into the accident is ongoing and the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy which is scheduled to be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner

Vermont State Police

1068 UR Rt. 5 Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Phone: (802)748-3111

Fax: (802)748-1585