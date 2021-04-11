Positioning Solutions Provider Position Partners selects Unify Dots and Microsoft Dynamics 365
Australia’s leading provider of positioning solutions Position Partners selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ERP and Microsoft Gold Certified Partner UNIFY Dots
Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Unify Dots announces new customer win for Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP, CRM and Field Service
Position Partners selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Unify Dots to upgrade business systems and automate internal processes.
The implementation Microsoft Dynamics 365 by Unify Dots will provide the digital platform to enable streamlined, connected services to our customers.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Microsoft Dynamics Systems Integrator and Gold Certified Microsoft Partner – UNIFY Dots is proud to announce that it has been selected by Position Partners as the implementation partner for Microsoft Dynamics 365. The rollout will upgrade the company’s internal technology landscape across finance, supply chain, sales, field service and workshop to streamline internal workflow and enhance the customer experience.
— Reece Kline, Chief Financial Officer of Position Partners
Position Partners is the largest Australian operated company that focusses on the sale, installation, hire, servicing and support of positioning and geospatial solutions for surveying, civil works, mining and building projects.
Position Partners currently uses a myriad of systems including Navision, Dysel, QuickBooks, Xero, Filemaker and Total Control. The multitude of systems often leads to duplication of data entry leading to transactional inefficiencies and limited connectivity between departments.
Dubbed as “Project Nirvana”, Position Partners sought a complete, end-to-end Cloud based finance, supply chain, sales, customer service and field service solution that will streamline operations and provide a holistic view of all its business processes. Position Partners selected Microsoft Dynamics 365 and UNIFY Dots after a series of demonstrations and proof of concepts with multiple vendors.
With Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Position Partners will benefit from a fully integrated system that facilitates effective financial operations management for general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable, asset management, budgeting and bank management. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain will provide Position Partners employees with automated functions for sales order management, procurement and sourcing, warehouse and inventory management. Deployment of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions aims to enhance the customer experience across all interactions with the company, whether it is for sales, accounts, service, support or other enquiries.
“At Position Partners, we are committed to increasing productivity for our customers and building lasting business relationships around high calibre positioning activities. The implementation of these Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Applications by Unify Dots will provide the digital platform to enable streamlined, connected services to our customers, with live information about their account visible across our internal departments” says Reece Kline, Chief Financial Officer of Position Partners.
Consolidated financial reporting and real-time operational reporting are available out of the box and will support Position Partners’ business intelligence and analytics needs while out of the box statutory localization will enable Position Partners to comply with country-specific regulations. Microsoft Power BI will help Position Partners gain better visibility into its business data with reports, intuitive dashboards and insights that will help turn data into actionable plans.
“We are thrilled to lay the foundations for Position Partners’ future technological innovation and growth,” said Sandeep Walia, CEO and President of UNIFY Dots. “We look forward to applying our business and industry best practices when deploying the Microsoft Dynamics 365 stack for Position Partners’.”
“Position Partners conducted a competitive review process before selecting UNIFY Dots. Securing this win is a testament to UNIFY Dots’ expertise in deploying software solutions for finance, Supply chain, sales and field service,” said Amit Dhanesha, Director – Australia of UNIFY Dots. “This follows our aim to provide world-class Microsoft Dynamics 365 consultancy and implementation services for our customers. Our goal is for Position Partners to achieve maximum value from their Microsoft investment."
The Project will be rolled out across 4 countries for more than 280 users and is expected to go live in 2022.
MICROSOFT SOLUTIONS TO BE DEPLOYED
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service
- Power BI
Functionality
• Financials (GL, AR, AP, Fixed Assets, Budgeting, Bank Management)
• Sales and Order Management
• Sourcing and Procurement
• Warehouse
• Inventory Management
• Rentals and Equipment Management
• Subscription Management
• Sales Management
• Customer Support and Service
• Field Service including Work Orders, Scheduling and Mobility
• Financial Reporting
• Operational Reporting
• Dashboards
About UNIFY Dots:
UNIFY Dots is a Global business solutions System Integrator specializing in ERP, CRM, Chatbots, Loyalty, HR, Field Service and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations with presence in Australia, North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. UNIFY Dots is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner with ERP, Data Analytics, Cloud Business Applications, Application Integration, Application Development, Project and Portfolio Management competencies and a Global Microsoft Dynamics System Integrator.
UNIFY Dots offers Business Software Solution implementation services, Quality Assurance, Training, Project Management, Upgrade, Support and Managed Services.
UNIFY Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.
Unify Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service
- Loyalty Management for Microsoft Dynamics
- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Retail
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce
- Power BI
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist
About Position Partners
Position Partners is a premier provider of intelligent positioning solutions for surveying, civil works, mining and building activities.
With around 280 people in offices Australia-wide, in South East Asia and New Zealand, Position Partners is the largest Australian operated company focusing entirely on the distribution and support of positioning and geospatial solutions for surveying, civil works, mining and building projects.
For more information:
Email us at info@unifydots.com
Australia: +61 2 9053 4872
New Zealand: +64 9 884 5470
Singapore: +65 3165-0911
Malaysia: +60 3 9212 6121
Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458
USA: +1 206 452-7498
Shanelle Gavina
Unify Dots
+1 425-528-0389
info@unifydots.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn