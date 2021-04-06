VADOC in Focus: A Conversation with Dr. Gregory Madden

Dr. Gregory Madden is the Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia, specializing in Infectious Disease and Epidemiology. We recently spoke with Dr. Madden as part of our “VADOC in Focus” video series.In this interview, Dr. Madden discusses vaccine hesitancy and addresses concerns about COVID-19 vaccine side effects and safety.He also examines the risks of not receiving the vaccine.
