Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

|
Ashland
|
Ashland City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Hillsdale Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Perry Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Ashtabula
|
Buckeye Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Conneaut Area City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Rock Creek Public Library
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Athens
|
Athens City School District
|
IPA C
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Brown
|
Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Butler
|
Milford Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Columbiana
|
East Palestine City School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Leetonia Community Public Library
|
IPA
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
City of Solon
|
|
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
OPERS Examination
|
|
|
|
City of Solon
|
|
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Mayfield City School District
|
IPA C
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Walton Hills Community Improvement Corporation
|
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Washington Park Community School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Darke
|
Arcanum Area Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Fairfield
|
Bloom Carroll Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Pickerington Public Library
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
Arts and College Preparatory Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Bexley City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Groveport Madison Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Mary Beth Rivard, C.N.P.
|
MED
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
Fulton
|
Fayette Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Gallia
|
Gallia County District Library
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Gallia County Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Hamilton
|
Dohn Community High School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Technological College Preparatory World Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Highland
|
Bright Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Hocking
|
Hocking County
|
|
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
OPERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Huron
|
Bellevue City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Jefferson
|
Toronto City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Lake
|
iSTEM Geauga Early College High School
|
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Lake Metroparks
|
|
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
OPERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Madison Joint Fire District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Licking
|
Hanover Township
|
|
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
Logan
|
Benjamin Logan Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Bloomfield Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Lorain
|
Firelands Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Lorain County Community College Foundation
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Mahoning
|
Canfield Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Eastgate Regional Council of Governments
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Sebring Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Summit Academy - Youngstown
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Mercer
|
Lakefield Airport Authority
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Montgomery
|
Pathway School of Discovery
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Perry
|
New Lexington Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Pickaway
|
Westfall Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Sandusky
|
Fremont City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Scioto
|
New Boston Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Stark
|
Massillon City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Summit
|
Summit Academy Akron Middle School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Summit Academy Community School - Cincinnati
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Trumbull
|
Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, Inc.
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Union
|
Richwood-North Union Public Library
|
IPA
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Warren
|
Turtlecreek-Monroe Raceway Joint Economic Development District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|