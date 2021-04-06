Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

April 5, 2021                                                             

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans' tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor's office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ashland

Ashland City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hillsdale Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Perry Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Buckeye Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Conneaut Area City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Rock Creek Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Athens City School District

  IPA C

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Milford Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

East Palestine City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Leetonia Community Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Solon

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

City of Solon

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mayfield City School District

  IPA C

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Walton Hills Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Washington Park Community School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Arcanum Area Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Bloom Carroll Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Pickerington Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Arts and College Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Bexley City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Groveport Madison Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mary Beth Rivard, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Fulton

Fayette Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallia County District Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Gallia County Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Dohn Community High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Technological College Preparatory World Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Bright Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hocking

Hocking County

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Huron

Bellevue City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Toronto City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

iSTEM Geauga Early College High School

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake Metroparks

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Madison Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Hanover Township

 

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Logan

Benjamin Logan Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Bloomfield Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Firelands Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain County Community College Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Canfield Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Sebring Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit Academy - Youngstown

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Lakefield Airport Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Pathway School of Discovery

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Perry

New Lexington Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Westfall Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Fremont City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

New Boston Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Massillon City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Summit Academy Akron Middle School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit Academy Community School - Cincinnati

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, Inc.

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union

Richwood-North Union Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Warren

Turtlecreek-Monroe Raceway Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
           

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

