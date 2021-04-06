For Immediate Release:

April 5, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashland Ashland City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hillsdale Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Perry Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula Buckeye Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Conneaut Area City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Rock Creek Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Athens City School District IPA C 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Brown Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Butler Milford Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana East Palestine City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Leetonia Community Public Library IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Cuyahoga City of Solon Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination City of Solon Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mayfield City School District IPA C 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Walton Hills Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Washington Park Community School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Darke Arcanum Area Community Improvement Corporation, Inc. 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Bloom Carroll Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Pickerington Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Arts and College Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Bexley City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Groveport Madison Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mary Beth Rivard, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Fulton Fayette Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Gallia Gallia County District Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Gallia County Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Dohn Community High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Technological College Preparatory World Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Highland Bright Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hocking Hocking County Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Huron Bellevue City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Jefferson Toronto City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake iSTEM Geauga Early College High School 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Lake Metroparks Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Madison Joint Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Hanover Township 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018 Logan Benjamin Logan Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Bloomfield Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Firelands Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain County Community College Foundation IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Canfield Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Eastgate Regional Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Sebring Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Academy - Youngstown IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mercer Lakefield Airport Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Pathway School of Discovery IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Perry New Lexington Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Pickaway Westfall Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Sandusky Fremont City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Scioto New Boston Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Massillon City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Summit Academy Akron Middle School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Academy Community School - Cincinnati IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, Inc. IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Union Richwood-North Union Public Library IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Warren Turtlecreek-Monroe Raceway Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111