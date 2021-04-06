Hasan Abdullah Alabdullah Joins The Swedish Trust As Managing Partner
The Swedish Trust Expands Presence in Key Region
Hasan’s experience and network will help to kick start our plans to be a major player in the region. In the coming months, we hope to announce our progress in this market.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swedish Trust, a global integrated trust and wealth management organisation has appointed prominent Kuwaiti businessman Hasan Abdullah Alabdullah as its Managing Partner to boost its geographical presence in the key Middle East region.
Hasan has a track record of constructing and developing a wide range of property projects. He is a property development director, holding a number of prime, well-known tenanted properties and is a board member and representative in one of the largest real estate companies in Kuwait. He is experienced in project conceptualization, planning, permits, market and financial analysis, financing, retail leasing, and design and construction of successful real estate development projects, including commercial, hotel and residential real estate. Besides property, he also holds interests in other businesses. He has a huge network of contacts in the banking, construction and property sectors.
“We have always identified the Middle East as an important market for us to grow our portfolio of activities and client base,” said Dr Antoun Toubia, the Chief Executive Officer of The Swedish Trust. “Hasan’s experience and network will help to kick start our plans to be a major player in the region. In the coming months, we hope to announce our progress in this market.”
“The Swedish Trust’s plans and goals to establish itself as a major player in the trust and asset management business aligns with my own views and analysis into the potential of the market, and I am excited to be part of the process,” said Hasan.”I have no doubt that we will become a major player in the region.”
About The Swedish Trust
The Swedish Trust is a fully licensed, boutique trust and investment management specialist that provides bespoke and customized solutions to clients. It currently serves over 1,000 clients from different parts of the world and has assets under management of over USD $1 billion.
