The Swedish Trust Appoints Nathan Williams as Global Business Development Director

The Swedish Trust boosts its global presence with senior management hire

We have an ambitious strategy that is intended to propel us to be a world leader in the trust and wealth management industry. Nathan’s appointment will help us in meeting those goals and targets.”
— Dr Antoun Toubia, the Chief Executive Officer of The Swedish Trust
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swedish Trust, a global integrated trust and wealth management organisation, has appointed Nathan Williams as its Global Business Development Director to lead its international presence and growth.

In this newly-created role, Nathan will lead, manage and grow the company’s growing base of international clients, and use his connections and expertise to drive the growth of The Swedish Trust’s portfolio of investors.

Nathan is a highly experienced networker with an international database of high-end investors, and has proven experience in building sales teams. He is involved in many asset markets globally, including cryptocurrencies, Australian real estate, international shares, art, gold, silver, precious gems and other commodities.

“Nathan will bring the expertise and network for The Swedish Trust as we move into the next phase of our growth,” said Dr Antoun Toubia, the Chief Executive Officer of The Swedish Trust. “We have an ambitious strategy that is intended to propel us to be a world leader in the trust and wealth management industry. Nathan’s appointment will help us in meeting those goals and targets.”

About The Swedish Trust

The Swedish Trust is a fully licensed, boutique trust and investment management specialist that provides bespoke and customized solutions to clients. It currently serves over 1,000 clients from different parts of the world and has assets under management of over a few hundred million dollars.

Antoun Toubia
CEO, The Swedish Trust
ceo@theswedishtrust.com

Baldave Singh
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, The Swedish Trust
baldave@theswedishtrust.com

Antoun Toubia
The Swedish Trust
+46 8 519 711 30
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry


