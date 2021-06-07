Sandy Youssef to Spearhead The Swedish Trust's International Communications Strategy
I recognise the need of the company to have an effective communications strategy at a time when it is expanding at very fast pace”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swedish Trust has appointed communications expert Sandy Youssef as its Global Public Relations Director, an appointment which strengthens the company’s capabilities as its client base grows.
— Sandy Youssef
Sandy is an experienced PR professional with many years of expertise in developing and executing all aspects of public outreach campaigns to increase media exposure and support strategic marketing initiatives. She has been involved in various aspects of corporate communications and has strong understanding of media production, messaging, communications and dissemination techniques and methods. Sandy has an accomplished track record of securing live television and on-site press coverage, especially in the Middle-East market, a key region for The Swedish Trust.
“When the opportunity to join The Swedish Trust came about, I had no hesitation in accepting it,” said Sandy. “I recognise the need of the company to have an effective communications strategy at a time when it is expanding at very fast pace. The market that The Swedish Trust is involved in is unique and presents its unique set of challenges in dealing with a global client base in a more pointed manner, based in individual geographies, culture and languages. I look forward to working with the rest of the team to grow the company further.”
“We are lucky to have Sandy join us,” said Dr Antoun Toubia, the Chief Executive Officer of The Swedish Trust. “We have been looking for some time for someone to boost our communications strategy, especially in the Middle East area. Sandy is the perfect person, as she has the experience and understands the region. She is a valuable addition to our team.”
The Swedish Trust has been ramping up its management team as demand for its trust and wealth management services keeps growing at an unprecedented pace.
About The Swedish Trust
The Swedish Trust is a fully licensed, boutique trust and investment management specialist that provides bespoke and customized solutions to clients. It currently serves over 1,000 clients from different parts of the world and has assets under management of over USD $1 billion.
