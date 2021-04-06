Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Silver Alert - Carla Cortez ACTIVE

Carla Valdez Cortez, 23-yrs-old, Hispanic female, 5' 06", 150 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes. On April 5th, Carla was last seen leaving her residence, on foot, near N Hamilton and E Tyson Streets in Chandler, AZ, Maricopa County. Carla has been off her medication and is suffering from numerous medical issues.

