Veritec, Inc. and Global Telecare Sign Strategic Marketing Agreement to roll out a Medical Wellness Covid Member ID Card
Veritec’s real time Medical Wellness Member ID card is convenient and secure and easy to use. By using a mobile phone or a handheld scanner, member information is instantly available to providers”GOLDEN VELLAY, MN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritec, Inc. (VRTC-PINK) is a U.S. technology company and the original patent holder and inventor of 2D matrix barcode symbology. In the 1980s, Veritec’s patented 2D matrix coding technology was endorsed by NASA because of its high-level security features. Today, 2D matrix coding is widely used in many industries around the world, and Veritec’s code has become the trusted standard for LCD marking in Asia.
The Company is announcing today that it has entered into a strategic marketing agreement with Global Telecare to launch its Medical Wellness Covid Member ID Card to its large member base in Orange County, California. The card will feature Veritec’s highly secure 2D matrix code to provide secure identity information to healthcare providers to help them in their efforts to care for their patients and follow up on Covid-19 testing or vaccination.
Veritec’s highly secure identification card system is not just a medical wellness card for healthcare providers. The card can also be used as a Voter ID, Student ID, Border Crossing Card, Guest Worker ID and Insurance Provider ID, along with many others. “Veritec’s Covid ID is the only ID of its kind to provide highly secure 2D identification at a low cost. It is now available to the world for secure identification and verification purposes,” says Van Tran, CEO of Veritec. “The powerful combination of Veritec’s mobile and real time identity platform along with Global Telecare’s large member base and the participation of health care providers and retailers provides clients with the fastest, most secure and convenient experience, bar none,” she added.
According to Dr. Nguyen Huu (Tony) Chanh, CEO of Global Telecare, “The launching of the Medical Wellness Covid Member ID program between Veritec and Global Telecare brings to the large Vietnamese population here the pride of being the first group to introduce the latest state of the art technologies to our community. It is a privilege to work together and to be a part of this wellness venture. We are pleased to present the Medical Wellness Covid ID Card to our friends, family and colleagues. Our card is one of the most secure cards available today. Healthcare providers and retailers will be able to use a scanner or mobile phone to identify members and access their customer’s information quickly.”
“Veritec’s real time Medical Wellness Covid Member ID card program is a convenient and secure method for us to provide quick and secure support to our members. Its proprietary data storage ID card program platform provides super-fast, secure technology that is easy to use. By using a mobile phone or a handheld scanner, member information is instantly available to providers,” he added.
ABOUT VERITEC
Veritec, Inc. was founded in 1982 and holds many patents worldwide. Veritec offers a secure line of encoding and decoding software products including the VeriCode® and VSCode® which utilize 2D Matrix Symbology™ to allow users to identify, track and verify data in a variety of industries. Veritec also offers secure Bio-ID cards which can store high-density biometric markers such as fingerprints or pictures. Veritec’s patented, secure technology offers a high level of security and ease of use that is unmatched by other systems. Since 1982, Veritec, Inc. has provided businesses with secure technological solutions. In the 1980s, Veritec’s patented 2D matrix coding technology was endorsed by NASA because of its high-level security features. Today, 2D matrix coding is widely used in many industries around the world, and Veritec’s code has become the trusted standard for LCD marking in Asia. Over the last 30 years, Veritec has grown to include 2 subsidiaries, Veritec Financial Systems, Inc. and Tangible Payments, and now holds variety of patents worldwide. Veritec and its subsidiaries offer a complete line of secure verification and financial products including prepaid debit cards and digital prepaid mobile banking applications, and secure payment systems.
