VERITEC, INC. AND WOMEN’S FOOTBALL LEAGUE ASSOCIATION SIGNED STRATEGIC PARTNER AGREEMENT ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC PASSPORT
Veritec’s Covid Passport Card will utilize their secure verification technology to provide travelers a secure and private method of identification and verification.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritec, Inc. and the Women’s Football League Association (WFLA) today announced the signing of a partnership between the companies with new Covid-19 travel protocol for its players, coaches and fans. Veritec, Inc. and WFLA together release their “Pandemic Passport.”
As the WFLA has been struggling to launch successfully during the pandemic, and as the nation figures a path to lift travel bans, WFLA has met with state governments in the U.S. to advance safety protocols for its athletes. WFLA discovered Veritec’s highly secure identification and verification technologies to identify their out of country athletes and provide them with Veritec’s amazing Covid Passport.
Veritec, Inc. is the inventor and patent holder of highly secure 2D barcode technologies for verification and identification. Currently, Veritec licenses its 2D barcode technology to semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and liquid crystal display giants to use in large automation factories. “Veritec’s Covid Passport Card will utilize their secure verification technology to provide travelers with a highly secure digital method of identification and verification,” says Van Tran, CEO of Veritec. The card has two identifiers. Static unchangeable information including a facial image and private personal data are stored in a proprietary 2-D barcode. Changeable data such as a Covid vaccine or Covid test, date and time or additional information are stored in an NFC chip embedded inside the card.
Furthermore, Veritec’s proprietary and patented verification technologies strengthen the Veritec and WFLA relationship by searching for additional financial resources together. As Veritec rolls out new strategies for building its brand, bio-ID wellness card & blinxPay™ digital wallet, they will work together with the WFLA’s identification and financial arm to navigate private closed-loop money transactions between members and merchants. This will result in additional financial resources for both companies. “WFLA will utilize the blinxPay™ digital wallet as its payment system to vendors, athletes, sponsors and any other payment remedy that has to be navigated,” says Lupe Rose, CEO of WFLA.
About WFLA
The Women's Football League Association (WFLA) is the first Women's Professional Football sports organization to execute and develop professional women's football with equal pay for equal play, in addition to building profit centers to compete. The WFLA scores while introducing its first Women's Football League Association with both Western and Eastern Conferences. The WFLA is designed to create the largest and most competitive Women's Professional Full-Tackle Football League in the world. The league introduces the first-ever Professional Football League for Women, fighting for Women’s Equality, and gains recognition in its fight with introducing the only Women's Pro Football League.
About Veritec, Inc.
Since 1982, Veritec, Inc. has provided businesses with secure technological solutions. In the 1980s, Veritec’s patented 2D matrix coding technology was endorsed by NASA because of its high-level security features. Today, 2D matrix coding is widely used in many industries around the world, and Veritec’s code has become the trusted standard for LCD marking in Asia. Veritec offers a secure line of encoding and decoding software products including the VeriCode® and VSCode® which utilize 2D Matrix Symbology to allow users to identify, track and verify data in a variety of industries. Veritec also offers secure Bio-ID cards which can store high-density biometric markers such as fingerprints or pictures.
Veritec’s technology offers a high level of security and ease of use that is unmatched by other systems. Over the last 30 years, Veritec has grown to include 2 subsidiaries; Veritec Financial Systems, Inc. and Tangible Payments, and holds a variety of patents worldwide. Veritec and its subsidiaries offer a complete line of secure verification and financial products including prepaid debit cards and digital prepaid mobile banking applications and secure payment systems.
www.veritecinc.com; www.covid.usa-mycard.com; www.vtfs.com; www.blinxpay.com; www.tangiblepayments.com.
