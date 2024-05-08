VERITEC NAMES NEW CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER TO SHOWCASE ITS NEW AND IMPROVED TECHNOLOGIES
Veritec Inc. (OTCBB:vrtc)
Veritec has been searching long and hard for a leader and Chris brings the skills of a fast-learning, self-motivated, disciplined leader to drive our latest products into the market”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritec Inc. (OTC—PINK:VRTC) announced today that it has appointed Christopher Stea as its Chief Technology Officer. Christopher brings over 18 years of experience in software development and started at Veritec as the Principal Software Engineer in January 2024. Before Veritec, Christopher was the Principal Software Engineer at ProPoint Solutions LLC, where he led the development of a world-class software platform for over 10,000 businesses across North America, specifically in the salon and beauty industry.
— Van Tran
“Veritec has been searching long and hard for a leader with talents beyond that of a software developer and the talent to steer our technology through the current and future markets as a fintech company. Chris brings the skills of a fast-learning, self-motivated, disciplined leader to drive our latest products into the market,” said Van Thuy Tran, CEO of Veritec Inc.
Veritec is in the business of licensing and marketing its products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Tangible Payments Systems, Veritec Financial Systems, blinxPay Digital Wallet, and Secure Identification System; Tangible Payments Systems consists of Tangible’s proprietary ACH and credit card electronic payment processing management system and related document delivery services; and Veritec Financial Systems and blinxPay Digital Wallet consists of Veritec proprietary blinxPay™ Mobile Wallet and Debit Card Customizable Payment System and Membership Management System; and Veritec Secure Identification System consists of Veritec proprietary ID card with personal information contained in a 2-D barcode.
Christopher Stea stated: "I am honored to assume the role of Chief Technology Officer at Veritec Inc. This is an exciting opportunity to drive technological innovation and propel the company to new heights. I will focus on leveraging emerging technologies to deliver value to our customers and stakeholders while achieving our shared goals and objectives."
VAN T TRAN
VERITEC INC.
+1 612-991-7928
email us here