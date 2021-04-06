Quantum Assurance International joins forces with Zeguro, a pioneer in cyber insurance
We’re excited to announce a strategic partnership with Zeguro to improve the cybersecurity of our customers’ business.
Partnering with Zeguro allows Quantum Assurance to provide clients with both cyber insurance and a cybersecurity solution.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. today announced a new partnership with Zeguro. This partnership will simplify purchasing cyber insurance for our customers so they can make the most informed decision about their cyber insurance needs.
— Justin Eggar, CEO, Quantum Assurance International, Inc.
“Partnering with Zeguro allows Quantum Assurance to provide clients with both cyber insurance and a cybersecurity solution. In the modern small business world, a cyber breach can frequently result in a business closing its doors," said Justin Eggar, Chief Executive Officer at Quantum Assurance. "Zeguro has a multi-pronged approach to protecting businesses, with up-front cybersecurity assessments to insurance coverage on the back end if there is an event. That is exactly what many small businesses need today to improve their risk posture.”
“Here at Zeguro, we’ve always strived to make cybersecurity and cyber insurance easy and approachable,” said Sidd Gavirneni,CEO of Zeguro. “We are thrilled to empower Quantum’s customer-focused agents with a unique cyber offering for their clients. Together, we hope to put more small businesses on the best path for success in this new digital era.”
The benefits of this new partnership will include:
● Enabling our agents to offer comprehensive cyber coverage to our customers so they can survive a cyber breach. Coverage includes data compromise expenses, data recovery, business interruption, extortion, third-party lawsuits, PCI DSS fines, data privacy protection, financial loss, and more.
● Providing our customers with a comprehensive set of security tools, including Zeguro’s Cyber Safety® solution, that can help secure and protect against data breaches and cyber-attacks.
● Instant quoting and binding, thus equipping our agents with cybersecurity coverage immediately.
About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About Zeguro:
Zeguro provides holistic risk management to organizations of all sizes through its integrated cybersecurity and cyber insurance solutions, which include a suite of Cyber Safety tools for risk mitigation and compliance, as well as insurance premiums that are tailored to the size, sector, and profile of a company.
To learn more about Zeguro, please visit: www.zeguro.com
