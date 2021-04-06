Tennessee Marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s state capitol will light up later this month for sexual assault awareness. The capitol will be lit in teal blue April 16 through 18 in recognition of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“Everyone has a role to play in helping us end sexual assault, harassment and abuse,” Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP) Director Jennifer Brinkman said. “We invite Tennesseans to learn about promoting respect and accountability among our peers, friends and families, which increases personal and community safety.”

Through OCJP, federal funding is provided to 22 agencies serving survivors of sexual assault throughout the state of Tennessee. In the last year, these agencies provided support to more than 19,900 survivors of sexual assault. The Sexual Assault Center launched the Tennessee Statewide Sexual Assault Hotline in July of last year, with OCJP funding.

A division of the Department of Finance & Administration, OCJP functions as a strategic planning agency that secures, distributes, and manages federal and state funds for Tennessee, including Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funds and STOP Violence Against Women Program (STOP) funds.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, call 866-811-7473 for support. Text chat is available at www.believehealrise.org.