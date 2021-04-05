Project to upgrade shared-use path in Mott begins April 12

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A construction project to improve the shared-use path along North Dakota Highway 21 in Mott is scheduled to begin Monday, April 12. A shared-use path supports multiple recreation and transportation opportunities, such as walking, bicycling, inline skating and people who use a wheelchair.

The project will add 14 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps on the shared-use path from the Junction of ND 8 and ND 21 and continuing east through town.

A detour for pedestrian traffic will be in place as portions of the path will be closed during construction.

The project will have minimum impact on motor vehicle traffic, but workers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the work zone.

This project is expected to be complete by the end of June.

For more information on construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.