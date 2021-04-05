Quadrant Biosciences Announces New Executive Vice President of Sales

Veteran sales executive Brady Millican will lead sales for company's growing molecular diagnostic testing business.

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc., a developer of novel molecular diagnostic tools, announced that Brady Millican has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales. Mr. Millican will be responsible for leading the sales efforts for Quadrant’s growing molecular diagnostics business. The company has developed Clarifi ASD, a molecular saliva test for autism spectrum disorder, and the Clarifi COVID-19 saliva test, co-developed with SUNY Upstate Medical University, which received emergency use authorization by the FDA in September 2020, and is currently ranked as the most sensitive COVID-19 saliva test on the market. Research and development of molecular diagnostics tests for mTBI and Parkinson's disease are also underway.

Mr. Millican has more than 30 years of sales, marketing, business development and operations experience in the medical diagnostics/prognostics industry, most recently as Chief Business Officer at Admera Health for the past 8 years. Prior to that, he held senior level sales and marketing positions at Bostwick, Ameripath and Dianon Laboratories. He is also the Co-Founder of the Central Florida Autism Institute Inc., a non-profit organization started by families of children with autism and by concerned professionals. Mr. Millican served in the United States Army as an attack and medium lift helicopter company commander, and is airborne and ranger qualified. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Washington and Lee University.

“Quadrant Biosciences’ technology developments establish them as one of the true innovators in clinical molecular testing,” said Millican. “Their tests provide biological solutions to those currently subjectively diagnosed. I am very excited to be part of the Quadrant Biosciences team and look forward to servicing those patient communities with Quadrant testing services. ”

“I’m thrilled to have Brady join our senior management at Quadrant,” said Rich Uhlig, Quadrant Biosciences Founder and CEO. “His experience building and managing high-growth sales organizations will be tremendously valuable as we relaunch our Clarifi ASD test, and continue to expand our laboratory testing business.”

About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company developing epigenetic diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's disease. Recently, it has leveraged its expertise in RNA analysis to address the Covid-19 pandemic. Quadrant participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. For more information about Quadrant, please visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.

About Emergency Use Authorization Status

The Clarifi COVID-19 Test Kit has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by authorized laboratories that are certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, and meet requirements to perform high-complexity tests. Clarifi COVID-19 has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

