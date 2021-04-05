April 2, 2021 - Texans Reminded to Practice Caution Regarding Fraud

Date: April 2, 2021

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) continues to advise those applying for Unemployment Insurance ( UI ) benefits that individuals misrepresenting TWC may capitalize on the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and attempt to file fraudulent unemployment insurance claims.

TWC urges UI claimants to practice caution with sensitive, personal information and asks that all UI claimants be vigilant regarding their UI account and treat it the same as they would their bank or credit card accounts. TWC encourages all UI claimants to regularly check their accounts to confirm the accuracy of their mailing address, email address, and bank account information.

If you encounter anyone whose identity you are not sure of, whether over the phone or on the internet, do not post or give out your:

Phone Number

Address

Social Security Number

Personal Identification Number ( PIN ) – (A TWC Specialist will never ask for your PIN since they do not need it to assist you)

Below are some indications that you may be a victim of an attempted scam by someone pretending to be a TWC specialist:

The individual asks for a credit card number.

The individual says there is a fee for processing the claim.

The individual asks for more than the last four digits of your bank account and routing number.

When you are contacted by a legitimate TWC Specialist they will need to confirm your identity and will ask for your Social Security Number and date of birth. However, a TWC Specialist will never ask for a credit card number or state that there is any kind of fee associated with your claim. There is no fee for filing for UI and a TWC Specialist cannot change banking information, so the full number is unnecessary. TWC does not conduct business on social media. Any social media site claiming to be affiliated with TWC that solicits information is fraudulent.

If you requested TWC contact you, you should expect a call from a TWC s pecialist. You may receive calls from TWC on other issues concerning your claim, but always be vigilant when providing personal information. When in doubt, hang up.

Additionally, if you receive material from TWC for an unemployment claim you did not file, you should report this fraud to TWC and then alert your current or former employer. Failure to report this could result in a data or security breach going undetected, and could delay you getting the benefits you need should you file a claim later on.

If you think you may have been the victim of identity theft, contact TWC immediately at our Fraud and Program Abuse Hotline 800-252-3642, or through our online fraud submission portal. Due to the volume of UI claims and corresponding fraud, TWC has prioritized investigation over notification in order to stop fraud in its tracks and protect the integrity of the UI trust fund. Once fraud is reported, immediate steps are taken to address the claim, but contact by an investigator may only occur if additional information is needed. In many cases, investigators can complete their investigation without the need for a follow up call or email.

TWC takes unemployment insurance fraud seriously and works with federal partners and other state unemployment agencies to identify, investigate, prosecute, and prevent it, but still reminds claimants to practice caution when providing people with personally identifiable information. Fraud is a crime that targets everyone but working together we can stop it in its tracks.

