What Is an Aging Plan, and Why Do You Need One? Advice Chaser Webinar Discusses This Essential Document

Whether you’re worried about your parents being able to afford healthcare or concerned what will happen to your spouse if you pass away, an aging plan can help.

With her extensive experience, Annalee Kruger offers tips on how to create an aging plan that will make crises and tough decisions more manageable.” — Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly 57% of adult children find themselves thrust into a caregiving role for a parent without any previous preparation or family discussion. Whether you’re worried about your parents being able to afford healthcare or concerned about what will happen to your spouse if you pass away, an aging plan can help. Advice Chaser will host a webinar on what aging plans are and why they’re important on April 6 at noon Eastern Time. To reserve your place, register for the webinar here Advice Chaser, a service that introduces clients to experienced financial advisors, will host the webinar. The webinar’s main speaker will be Annalee Kruger, a longtime advocate for caregivers and seniors and owner of Care Right, Inc. The webinar will be moderated by Christopher Berte and Jason Kohut from Signet Financial Management. Annalee, with more than 25 years of experience in working with senior citizens, will share her expertise on such topics such as:>>What to include in an aging plan>>How to approach difficult topics with your parents such as funeral plans, end-of-life directives, and Do Not Resuscitate orders>>Documents you should include in an emergency binder in case of a medical crisis>>Health considerations you should include when creating an aging plan for yourself>>What to look for in insurance plans after retirement>>Options for private and government financial assistance when your parents retire“An aging plan is part of a comprehensive retirement plan. Whether you’re thinking about caring for your aging parents or trying to ease the future burden on your children as you age, an aging plan can start important conversations. Annalee has amazing insights on this little-discussed part of financial planning. With her extensive experience, she offers tips on how to create an aging plan that will make crises and tough decisions more manageable,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser.For more information on how to help your parents financially prepare for their older years, or to create an aging plan for yourself, talk to a financial advisor. To find a financial advisor who has experience with aging plans, book a free consultation here About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

