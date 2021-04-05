Maine DOE Update – April 5, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

All Maine residents who are Pre-K through Grade 12 school staff/teachers, or who work at licensed child care providers are eligible to be vaccinated, regardless of age. | More

The Maine Department of Education joins our colleagues and communities across Maine, as well as leaders across the nation, in taking a stance against the demonstrations of hate and violence endured by our Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) friends and neighbors. The reported attacks on members of the AAPI community members across our country, and here in Maine, and the horrific murders in Atlanta on March 16, 2021 are painful reminders of the importance of recognizing the harm that prejudice and racism inflict upon all of us. | More

Governor Janet T. Mills has proclaimed April 2021 National Poetry Month in the State of Maine, marking the importance of poetry in education and the everyday lives of our citizens. “National Poetry Month brings us together as readers and writers, whether at home, in classrooms, bookstores, or libraries throughout our nation,” said Governor Janet T. Mills as part of the official proclamation. “Poetry illuminates hope in our darkest hours, gives voice to our struggles, brings inspiration to our triumphs, and is a gift of expression that transcends our personal experience to unite us in words.” | More

Each year the Maine Curriculum Leader’s Association (MCLA) recognizes and celebrates passionate, dedicated leaders who have championed learner centered practices in their learning communities as well as in the larger Maine education community. The Curriculum Leader of the Year (CLOY) and Instructional Coach of the Year (ICOY) selection committees are welcoming nominations between now and April 30th. | More

The Maine Department of Education asks that our school and district partners please share this important information with families that may need housing assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. MaineHousing and Maine’s Community Action Agencies are accepting applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. This program helps pay rent and utility costs for eligible renters affected by COVID-19. Maine’s Community Action Agencies are running this program in communities across Maine. | More

Registration for the 2021 Maine English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Meeting is now open! All educators and community partners are welcome to attend this free virtual event on Friday May 7th, which will feature a variety of speakers and presentations on topics related to ESOL. | More

The Maine DOE Child Nutrition team has been working on creating resource materials to advocate for and promote participation in school meal programs. The project is aimed to support the DOE’s goal to combat childhood food insecurity by ensuing all Maine children have access to healthy school meals. The child nutrition team has released a new resource to be used by classroom teachers as a tool to support these goals as well.. | More

The WIDA English Language Development (ELD) Standards Framework, 2020 Edition, is now available! This new framework provides a clear and coherent structure to guide the development of curriculum, instruction, and assessment of content-driven English language learning. | More Maine Department of Education hosted a workshop, Supporting Maine Educators: A Forum to Bolster Mental Health in Our Schools as the latest in the Departments professional development efforts. The virtual, six-hour event was open to all educators and staff in Maine schools, and focused on acknowledging the struggles of this past year, celebrating successes, and building resources to support mental health for Maine’s school communities. While over 350 educators were able to attend live throughout the day, this event was intentionally designed to be accessible asynchronously for those who were working with students and in classrooms during the daylong event. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

