Traffic Fatality: Intersection of 14th Street and C Street, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the intersection of 14th Street and C Street, Northeast.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 1:27 am, the operator of a red Nissan Altima was traveling westbound in the 1400 block of C Street, Northeast. The operator of the Nissan Altima passed the red light at the intersection of 14th Street and C Street, Northeast, and struck a silver Toyota Camry in the intersection. The operator and passenger of the Nissan Altima then exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the operator and passenger of the Toyota Camry to a local hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the operator of the Toyota Camry was pronounced dead. The passenger of the Toyota Camry was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Brian Johnson, of Northeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

