TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Anacostia River Festival 2025

On Saturday, May 17, 2025, the Anacostia River Festival will occur in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and a street closure; motorists should take into consideration:

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from

4:00 AM to 10:00 PM:

Marion Barry Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard to Anacostia Drive, SE

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 4:00 AM to

10:00 PM:

Marion Barry Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Anacostia Drive, SE

For timely traffic information, please visit https://x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based on prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no-parking signage. Vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no-parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists operating in the vicinity of this event could encounter possible delays and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wish to remind motorists to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

###