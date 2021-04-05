Updated with Video* Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2700 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle sought in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, April 2, 2021, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

approximately 10:45 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location after hearing sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives’ investigation on the scene determined that a suspect fired shots from the vehicle and then the vehicle fled the scene. Further investigation also determined that one of the shooting victims also discharged a firearm in the direction of the vehicle.

On Friday, April 2, 2021, a 21 year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Unregistered Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

The vehicle, described as a black, four door, later model Audi A8, with a handicap placard hanging from the rear view mirror, and a rear tag covered by a smoke colored cover, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo and video below:

https://youtu.be/ySd-zajbr9Q

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.