Xicato Announces Partnerships in Top Ranked Growth Region of the United States
Xicato Expands Territory Coverage with Three New Sales Agencies in Texas and Oklahoma
The new partnership with Xicato allows us to offer premium brand lighting and controls from a global leader that enhances our portfolio of resources for our respective market.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot light sources and linear lighting, today announced partnerships with CW Lighting in Houston, Design Build Lighting located in the San Antonio and Austin area, and Smith Lighting in the state of Oklahoma to represent the Xicato brand in their respective regions. All three manufacturer’s representative agencies will promote and sell Xicato’s expansive portfolio of lighting and Bluetooth mesh controls solutions to customers and building project owners in one of the top ranked regions for relocation and populous growth in the United States.
— Andy Burns, VP of Business Development for Smith Lighting
“CW Lighting is very excited to be partnering with Xicato to represent their lighting and controls,” said Michelle Holman, Partner at CW Lighting. “Their reputation for cutting edge technology and quality products is well-known throughout the industry and to be able to represent them in the Houston market is a privilege.”
CW Lighting is a full-service agency with decades of experience in lighting and controls for commercial and residential projects. Their large team of experts have extensive experience handling the most rigorous of customer requirements in lighting. CW Lighting now offers Xicato’s advanced solutions for beautifully designed smart lighting projects in the greater Houston region.
“Xicato fits the very definition of a truly innovative company in respect to their lighting product portfolio. These products combined with their market leading lighting controls technology provide our customers with premium solutions sorely needed in a market that is growing by leaps and bounds,” said Dan Pitcher, Principal at Design Build Lighting.
Design Build Lighting was formed in 2008 by Dan Pitcher, a 26-year veteran of the lighting industry. Dan’s background encompasses product manufacturing and manufacturer’s sales representation. The entire team brings a combined 100 plus years of experience in the lighting and construction industries.
“The new partnership with Xicato allows us to offer premium brand lighting and controls from a global leader that enhances our portfolio of resources for our respective market,” said Andy Burns, VP of Business Development for Smith Lighting.
Smith Lighting provides support to architects, interior designers, engineers, distributors, contractors, end users, and corporate accounts. The team offers consultative services to evaluate energy savings, controllability, and design. Xicato’s differentiated portfolio of lighting and Bluetooth controls augments these services perfectly.
“According to recent news, Texas and surrounding areas have seen explosive population growth due to the mass exodus of companies and people moving from California and other higher cost regions of the country,” said Amir Zoufonoun, Xicato’s CEO. “These partnerships deliver opportunities to fulfill the demand for newly built energy efficient and connected building projects with Xicato’s smart building technology and solutions. We are extremely pleased to expand our network of partners with these three top-notch agencies.”
About CW Lighting:
At CW Lighting, our mission is to provide the best possible service to our customers, in a timely, professional manner. Our efforts are focused on conducting business with the utmost integrity, while always adding value to our customer. These values have been with CW Lighting throughout the years and will remain the foundation of our business for years to come.
About Design Build Lighting:
Design Build Lighting is a comprehensive lighting manufacturer's representative and design services vendor. With primary territorial coverage in central and south Texas, we serve designers, contractors, distributors, and end users. In addition, we serve our clients domestically and abroad. More than a product vendor, Design Build Lighting can help with facility lighting design and specification, unique fixture design, and many other custom requirements.
About Smith Lighting:
Bob Smith was the founder of Smith Lighting in 1969, his father founded Smithcraft Lighting, a leading commercial lighting manufacturer and one of the first producers of linear fluorescent fixtures. Smith Lighting Sales has grown from a one-man operation representing a few select manufacturers to one of the largest lighting firms in Oklahoma offering over 100 of the most recognized names in lighting. Eric Stewart is the President of the company today with 15 amazing team members offering full-service representation promoting Lighting and controls to the Specification community and Electrical Distribution markets.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolios of spot light sources and linear lighting solutions; world-class Bluetooth enabled LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato’s solutions inspire architects, designers and building owners to create beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
April Mitchell
Xicato Inc.
8662238395 ext.
marketing@xicato.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn