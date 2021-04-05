Cryptocurrency Now Accepted by Water Well Nonprofit
Tax Season is coming – crypto is favorable for tax deductionMANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water Wells of Africa (WWFA), a small nonprofit with a big humanitarian mission, is diving into the world of cryptocurrency.
Now having the ability to accept many types of cryptocurrency including Bitcoin and Etherium, WWFA welcomes donors who invest in this digital asset.
Great tax advantages: Donating cryptocurrency is a non-taxable event, meaning the donor does not owe capital gains tax on the appreciated amount and can deduct it on their taxes. This makes Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency donations one of the most tax efficient ways to support WWFA.
Reports show that celebrities like Madonna have joined the crypto trading world. It was reported that she has used currency for good, raising digital funds for her own nonprofit to help orphans in Malawi.
With tax season right around the corner, it’s a great time for people to lessen their tax burden and help people in Africa who desperately need clean and accessible water.
WWFA is currently raising funds to install water wells at primary schools in rural Malawi. They don’t have running water to properly wash their hands and keep safe from COVID-19. In the last six months, we’ve already installed wells in 20 schools, but hundreds more need our help.
To donate cryptocurrency, please visit: www.wwfa.us/cryptocurrency
Founded in 1996, Water Wells for Africa, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting rural African community development by providing sustainable water sources and reducing health risks associated with contaminated water.
Photos and video available upon request.
www.waterwellsforafrica.org
Mike Mena
Ileana International
+1 310-913-0625
email us here