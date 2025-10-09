Space Pioneer Dr. Jim Wertz Predicts the Rise of Cultural Experiences on the Moon

Imagine what life could look like on the moon.

Travel should not be limited to the earth.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Dr. James Wertz Asks: why should our travel be limited to the earth? With travel visits to every continent (except Antarctica), the well-travelled professor is enthusiastic about visiting and colonizing the moon. After nearly 60 years since Apollo 17, the world may soon see a new kind of lunar mission — one not just for astronauts, but for ordinary people.According to Dr. James Wertz, Professor at the University of Southern California (USC), President of Microcosm Inc., and author of the world’s most widely used astronautics reference book, humanity’s return to the Moon should become a social and cultural experience as well as a scientific one.“For decades, lunar exploration has been viewed as prohibitively expensive and solely for science,” says Wertz. “But the technology to go back, and do it at low cost, has existed for years — what’s missing is a broader vision for why we go.”Both NASA’s Artemis program and China’s lunar initiatives aim to return astronauts to the Moon before the end of this decade, primarily for short scientific missions. Wertz believes the next wave should open space to everyday life — creating opportunities for lunar tourism, memorials, weddings, classrooms, and even advertising.“Imagine your next Zoom call with someone on the Moon describing the view out the window,” he says. “Or a couple celebrating their wedding in one-sixth of Earth’s gravity.”Wertz also sees global participation as essential. “Picture the Portuguese Ambassador to the Moon speaking to a classroom in Lisbon — in Portuguese — about their country’s role in humanity’s expansion into the solar system,” he adds.For Wertz, the next giant leap isn’t just about returning to the Moon — it’s about bringing the rest of humanity with us.Microcosm, Inc. is a recognized world leader in space mission engineering and techniques for reducing cost.For more information, contact:Mike Mena at 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.comMichael T MenaIleana International+1 310-913-0625email us hereAuthor ContactMichael T MenaIleana International+1 310-913-0625

