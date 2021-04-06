Advanced TV Announces Remnant Connected TV Pricing
Connected TV (CTV) Advertising is the placement of TV Ads on the biggest screens in the household using Over the Top (OTT) services.
We have Streaming TV inventory on great platforms at remnant prices. Streaming costs are now on a par with any other advertising channel.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced TV, led by DRTV legend, Ron Perlstein, announces several new Publishers with low Remnant pricing. High CPM’s have been a barrier to many advertisers interested in the emerging world of Streaming TV Ads.
“We have Streaming TV inventory on great platforms at remnant prices. Streaming costs are now on a par with any other advertising channel,” says Advanced TV Founder – Ron Perlstein.
The percentage of US households with a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service now stands at 78%, up from 74% last year and 69% in 2019. In its latest annual survey on the topic, Leichtman Research Group (LRG) also found that more than half of these households have more than one SVOD service. Of the close to 2,000 households surveyed for the report, some 55% say they subscribe to more than one SVOD service such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu or Disney+. This is up from last year, when 51% of US households had more than one SVOD service.
With traditional TV ads, targeting is limited to DMA, schedule and dayparts. Connected TV media buys offer 1:1 targeting of valuable customers in their households in real time. Geo-target to zip code or scale nationally using custom audiences to target the best prospects.
“I knew, that we had to get our brand on OTT Streaming platforms. Ron and his team educated us and made it easy,” says Health Care Help Desk CEO Dylan Prince. “Advanced TV built a custom audience of our ideal prospects, for targeting. Our ads are shown only to viewers in our audience,” Prince also added.
Top publishers Airy TV; Law & Crime; Glewed TV; OTTera; TikiLive; and Outdoor America are available from $9.50 CPM. Advanced TV can add custom audience targeting for an additional $1 CPM.
“We can beat just about any Demand Side Platform on price. We never mark-up data,” says Perlstein. “Compare us to any DSP for service, price and knowledge,” Perlstein also states.
The Advanced TV team offers managed Connected TV buys through relationships with top Supply Side Platforms (SSP) like Telaria, Magnite, and Beachfront.
• Reporting. Data is available in real time. Detailed reports include device type, DMA, publisher, placement, CPM, cost, impressions, and completed views.
• Fraud-Free. With an in-house anti-fraud shield in conjunction with Pixalate, advertisers are guaranteed fraud-free CTV inventory from trusted content providers.
• Brand Safe. Advertisers must be sure that the content appearing alongside their ads doesn't compromise the brand's image.
Advanced TV offers only the highest quality content from major media companies like: A&E, AMC, Disney, Discovery, NBC Universal, ViacomCBS, and too many others to list. Television is still the most powerful and engaging form of advertising in history. Viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in on TV, compared to 10% when reading it in text. Through Advanced TV, Advertisers can start with modest test budgets while advertising on Premium TV inventory.
