Chiropractor Marketing Network Serves Local Chiropractors
Chiropractor Marketing in the Age of Covid
“Local Chiropractors now have national broadcast quality commercials customized with their brand. It’s easy! We do all of the work.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the Chiropractor Marketing Network, led by marketing guru, Ron Perlstein. Ron and his team have created comprehensive Chiropractic TV & Video campaigns using a 21st century sales funnel approach. These campaigns combine the power of Facebook, YouTube, Streaming TV and Email marketing to generate new patients for each local Chiropractor in the network.
— Ron Perlstein
“We have developed compelling ads and disruptive videos geared to the ideal Chiropractic patient.” says Chiropractor Marketing Network founder Ron Perlstein. CMN uses a multi-platform approach that reaches prospects on all their devices, including TV. “Local Chiropractors now have national broadcast quality commercials customized with their brand. It’s easy! We do all of the work including ongoing follow up emails on new leads,” Perlstein added.
Perlstein’s creative team, led by George Monteiro, has created customizable TV Ads for Facebook, You Tube and Streaming TV. Monteiro, also has produced disruptive web videos promoting each network member’s clinic. The videos generate views, shares and high quality leads for each participating Chiropractor.
Each participating practice receives exclusivity in their market. There are no long-term contracts.
These days most Chiropractor marketing consists of search. Chiropractor Marketing Network offers a complete advertising campaign with high production value for a low monthly cost. The videos are Google friendly and elevate search results for each practice. The campaigns run on the most visible and effective platforms. Chiropractor Marketing Network geo-targets each member practice and only reaches prospects in each Chiropractor's neighborhood.
In the age of Covid, small and medium sized businesses must adapt to a new normal. Chiropractor Marketing Network offers marketing tools to accelerate business growth and grow a new patient base.
Increase sales, boost profits and build a winning marketing strategy even in challenging times like these.
Chiropractor Marketing Network offers a free no obligation consultation. Contact info included.
CONTACT:
Ron Perlstein
Chiropractor Marketing Network
800-636-8833
561-852-5502 (fax)
Ron.perlstein@outlook.com
Ron Perlstein
Chiropractor Marketing Network
+1 800-636-8833
ron.perlstein@outlook.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Chiropractic Marketing for the Age of Covid