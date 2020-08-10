Advanced TV’s Demand Side Platform Winning New Business for Clients
Connected TV (CTV) Advertising is the placement of TV Ads on the biggest screens in the household using Over the Top (OTT) services.
Advanced TV built a custom audience of our ideal prospects, for targeting. Our ads are shown only to viewers in our audience”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced TV, led by DRTV Legend, Ron Perlstein, launched their new in-house, proprietary Demand Side Platform (DSP) for Connected TV advertising campaigns earlier this year. Several new clients are using these Advanced TV advertising tactics to capitalize on this exploding trend from Cable to OTT Streaming TV Ads.
“I knew, that we had to get our brand on OTT Streaming platforms. Ron and his team educated us and made it easy,”says Health Care Help Desk CEO Dylan Prince.
Overall, 74% of U.S. households have at least one internet-connected TV device, such as a Smart TV, or an OTT player such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. Over 44 million US households have no pay TV service. Ad supported OTT Streaming services like Pluto, Peacock, Philo and Sling are growing fast.
With traditional TV ads, targeting is limited to DMA, schedule and dayparts. Connected TV media campaigns offer 1:1 targeting of valuable customers in their households in real time. Geo-target to zip code or scale nationally using custom audiences to target the best prospects.
The Advanced TV team offers managed Connected TV buys through relationships with top Supply Side Platforms (SSP) like Telaria, SpotX, and Beachfront.
-- Reporting. Data is available in real time. Detailed reports include device type, DMA, publisher, placement, CPM, cost, impressions, and completed views.
-- Fraud-Free. With an in-house anti-fraud shield in conjunction with Pixalate, advertisers are guaranteed fraud-free CTV inventory from trusted content providers.
-- Brand Safe. Advertisers must be sure that the content appearing alongside their ads doesn't compromise the brand's image. Advanced TV offers only the highest quality content from major media companies like: A&E, AMC, Disney, Discovery, NBC Universal, ViacomCBS, and too many others to list.
Television is still the most powerful and engaging form of advertising in history. Viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in on TV, compared to 10% when reading it in text. Through Advanced TV, Advertisers can start with modest test budgets while advertising on Premium TV inventory.
