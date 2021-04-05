COVID-19 Daily Update 4-5-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 5, 2021, there have been 2,492,013 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 143,733 total cases and 2,696 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 42-year old female from Fayette County. “Every life lost is one too many,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Protect your loved ones by continuing to wash hands, social distance, wear masks, and schedule your vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,322), Berkeley (10,945), Boone (1,781), Braxton (843), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,456), Calhoun (252), Clay (413), Doddridge (519), Fayette (3,095), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,203), Greenbrier (2,543), Hampshire (1,644), Hancock (2,647), Hardy (1,401), Harrison (5,223), Jackson (1,819), Jefferson (4,127), Kanawha (13,388), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,369), Logan (2,954), Marion (3,985), Marshall (3,197), Mason (1,890), McDowell (1,429), Mercer (4,419), Mineral (2,672), Mingo (2,332), Monongalia (8,720), Monroe (1,029), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,405), Ohio (3,900), Pendleton (671), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,745), Putnam (4,633), Raleigh (5,722), Randolph (2,469), Ritchie (645), Roane (546), Summers (734), Taylor (1,161), Tucker (520), Tyler (661), Upshur (1,796), Wayne (2,772), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,192), Wirt (370), Wood (7,481), Wyoming (1,845).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mason, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Raleigh, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV