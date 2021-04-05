Driver Charged In Highway Reckless Driving Incident In Prince George’s Co.

April 5, 2021

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – A Prince George’s County man has been charged with six traffic citations with fines totaling more than $1,800 in connection with reckless driving yesterday in the county.

The driver is identified as Jonathan C. Iraheta, 20, of Beltsville, Md. He was charged on traffic citations with traveling 90 mph in a posted 35 mph zone, reckless driving, negligent driving, aggressive driving, following too closely, and unsafe lane change.

At about 7:00 p.m., April 3rd, Maryland State Police at the College Park Barrack received multiple calls reporting drivers in high performance vehicles blocking the road and spinning wheels on the inner loop of I-495 near Rt. 1. A trooper was immediately dispatched to the scene and allied police agencies were called to assist.

While the trooper was responding, a call was received from Prince George’s County Police reporting the group was now on Rt. 212. The trooper diverted to that location and observed an orange 2020 Dodge Charger being operated recklessly on westbound Rt. 212 at I-95.

The trooper stopped the car and identified the operator as Iraheta. The driver was subsequently issued the six traffic citations. The trooper also determined the temporary tag on the car had apparently been altered in an attempt to conceal the actual tag numbers. As a result, Iraheta’s vehicle was stored by State Police, pending further investigation.

Maryland state troopers have been involved in multiple enforcement operations with county and municipal police aimed at speeding and reckless driving in the Washington Metro region in recent months. Hundreds of citations have been issued during these initiatives. These efforts will be continuing.

Obviously, driving behavior witnessed on the Capital Beltway and Rt. 212 yesterday is unlawful, dangerous and a complete disregard for the safety and convenience of others on the highway. The Maryland State Police will continue to take immediate and strict enforcement action whenever possible when these incidents occur.