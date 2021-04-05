Calistoga Ushers in Wellness Week and Earth Day Celebrations

Plan ahead to relax and rejuvenate in Calistoga April 19-25, 2021

CALISTOGA, CALIFORNIA, 94515, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This spring, Visit Calistoga will launch its Wellness Week, April 19-25, 2021. The week in Calistoga will be focused on wellness, healthy living and eating, and extra time to reconnect with Mother Earth. Activities include a series of outdoor fitness classes hosted by Calistoga Fit and Calistoga Parks and Recreation and a fire ecology walk in Bothe-Napa Valley State Park to learn about the benefits of wildfires in nature and view the healing and regrowth in the park. On Earth Day, enjoy a vineyard walk through the historic Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard with legendary grape grower, Andy Beckstoffer, and Amici Cellars winemaker, Tony Biagi, followed by a curated wine tasting at Amici Cellars. That evening, Mount View Hotel & Spa will debut its new outdoor movie theater with dinner and a screening of "March of the Penguins" to benefit Calistoga Cares! Food Pantry. Calistoga spas and lodging properties are offering special packages for the week that include some of the best mud baths and mineral water soaks you could ever dream about. And you will dream sweet dreams, when you come and stay a while in Calistoga.

But there’s more to Calistoga than just mud and now is the time to treat yourself and your body to a week of self-care, exploration in the great outdoors, fun and relaxation. “We have a great lineup of health-related activities,” said Calistoga Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bruce Kyse. “But more importantly, Calistoga is the perfect place to recharge and rejuvenate.”

For a full list of programming and special offers for the week, see www.visitcalistoga.com or call the Calistoga Welcome Center for more information: (707) 942-6333.

