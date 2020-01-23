Visit Calistoga Announces Restaurant Week Promotion January 26-February 1

Calistoga Restaurant Week runs Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Part of 10th annual California Restaurant Month showcasing California’s renowned culinary scene

CALISTOGA, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Napa Valley’s diverse culinary offerings, 7 businesses will participate in Calistoga Restaurant Week Jan. 26 – Feb.1.

“Calistoga Restaurant Week provides locals and visitors with an array of incredible culinary experiences to enjoy in Calistoga, making January the perfect time to visit,” said Troy Campbell, Executive Director of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. “Winter is an ideal time for travelers to find hotel deals and discover all that our region offers, from hiking the Oat Hill Mine Trail, enjoying a soak in a hot springs mineral pool to wine tasting at the 16 wineries participating in our Winter in the Wineries Passport program.”

Here’s how it works. Napa Valley Restaurant Week takes place during Cabernet Season and allows both locals and visitors to dine throughout the valley and experience the region’s legendary food and wine culture at a fixed price. Stop into any of the participating Calistoga restaurants January 26-February 1 and request the Restaurant Week menu. Prix fixe menus include two-course lunches priced at $20 and $30 and three-course dinners priced at $48, dependent on the restaurants visited.

For more information and a list of participating restaurants, visit https://visitcalistoga.com/calistoga-restaurant-week/.

The Calistoga offerings, part of Napa Valley Restaurant Week and the 10th annual California Restaurant Month, provide the perfect opportunity to explore the culinary scene of Calistoga. Dozens of destinations are participating in California Restaurant Month this year, serving up endless opportunities for culinary adventures including immersive food experiences, prix fixe menus and special events.

“California’s agricultural bounty, talented chefs and Michelin-recognized restaurants have earned the state worldwide renown,” Visit California President and CEO Caroline Beteta said. “January is the perfect time to experience this abundance firsthand, as the innovative and diverse nature of the state’s culinary scene is on full display.”

For more information about California Restaurant Month, visit www.DineinCa.com.

About Visit Calistoga: The city of Calistoga is a Napa Valley town known for its relaxed atmosphere among natural geothermal waters and mud treatments at spa resorts, adventures in hiking and biking trails, wide variety of world-class wineries and great dining. For information about lodging and dining options, local wineries, spas and events in Calistoga, go to VisitCalistoga.com. You can also find Visit Calistoga on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CalistogaVisitors/ and Instagram @VisitCalistoga

ABOUT VISIT CALIFORNIA:

Visit California is a nonprofit organization with a mission to develop and maintain marketing programs – in partnership with the state’s travel industry – that keep California top-of-mind as a premier travel destination. According to Visit California, spending by travelers totaled $140.6 billion in 2018 in California, generating nearly 1.2 million jobs in the state and $11.8 billion in state and local tax revenues. For more information about Visit California and for a free California Official State Visitor's Guide, go to www.visitcalifornia.com. For story ideas, media information, downloadable images, video and more, go to media.visitcalifornia.com.



